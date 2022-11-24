Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Red Wings sign veteran winger Alex Chiasson to AHL tryout
Veteran winger Alex Chiasson is no stranger to going through tryouts to get a contract. It’s a process he has gone through a couple of times in the NHL already. Now, he’ll attempt to convert a tryout in the minors into a full contract as AHL Grand Rapids, the affiliate of the Red Wings, announced that they’ve signed the 32-year-old to a PTO agreement.
Oilers tie Panthers late, edge them in OT
Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with five seconds left in regulation, and Leon Draisaitl got the game-winner just 22
Canucks reassign 2019 first-round pick Vasily Podkolzin
The Vancouver Canucks assigned forward Vasily Podkolzin and defenseman Jack Rathbone to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks on Monday evening, according to a team tweet. Podkolzin, 21, is enduring a bit of a classic sophomore slump. The 10th overall selection in 2019 has just three assists through 16 games, although he has been limited to playing just 12:34 per game. It’s his first demotion to the minors this season. It would be his first regular-season AHL contest if he suits up with Abbotsford. He had two points in two playoff games last season.
Sunday’s Vikings game vs the Jets just got a WAY more interesting!
Peering down the Vikings schedule heading towards Week #13 we were never really sure what to think of the New York Jets. Pretty dominant on defense they hadn’t really been able to get things going on the offensive side of the ball, especially since promising rookie RB Breece Hall was lost for the season.
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen practices with team on Monday
Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen is getting closer to returning, according to NHL.com’s Kurt Dusterburg. Teravainen practiced with the team Monday and could return during the team’s upcoming six-game road trip. Teravainen has yet to score this season, but he’s been limited to just 14 games with an...
Sharks place defenseman Mario Ferraro on IR
The San Jose Sharks have placed defenseman Mario Ferraro on injured reserve, according to the team’s media relations department. The 24-year-old defenseman is poised to miss at least a week-long stretch of time. Ferraro registered a shot on goal, four blocks, and a -1 rating in 21:05 of ice...
Vikings Rookie CB to Undergo Knee Surgery
The Minnesota Vikings got some more bad news on Monday regarding their 2022 NFL Draft class. Second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. is going to need surgery to repair his injured knee. The injury kept him out of Week 12 against the Patriots forcing Duke Shelley into a starting spot for the first time in 2022.
What the Red Wings are thankful for in 2022
As American Thanksgiving and the holiday season are upon us, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Detroit Red Wings.
Flyers place Travis Konecny on injured reserve
The Philadelphia Flyers have moved Travis Konecny to injured reserve with an upper-body injury while recalling Egor Zamula from the minor leagues to take his roster spot. Konecny has not played since Nov. 17, meaning a retroactive placement on IR would allow him to be activated whenever healthy. The forward was on the ice today (along with James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton), rehabbing his injury.
Sabres place veteran forward Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers
The Buffalo Sabres announced Sunday afternoon that they have placed forward Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers, meaning that the veteran’s contract is set to be terminated. Sheahan, who signed a one-year deal with Buffalo this summer, had already been placed on standard waivers, and cleared, back in October and...
ABC4
Jazz lose 5th straight game, falling to Chicago, 114-107
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Even with the prospect of six straight home games ahead of them, the Utah Jazz can’t seem to find the winning formula again. DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Vivint Arena. Zach LaVine added 20 points, […]
