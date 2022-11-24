ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Zone: Ole Miss, Mississippi State face off in Egg Bowl Rivalry

By Blake Levine, David Edelstein
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Egg Bowl is arguably one of the biggest rivalry games in the state of Mississippi.

No. 20 Ole Miss will face Mississippi State on Thursday, November 24 in their 119th meeting. This game will be the 95th “Battle of the Golden Egg,” as the two schools started playing for the trophy in 1927.

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) are seeking their third straight win over Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4).

Late-season slumps have impacted both teams. Ole Miss has dropped three of four, with losses to top 10 teams LSU and Alabama but also to Arkansas.

The Bulldogs got back on track from their own 1-3 stretch with a 56-7 victory over East Tennessee State. The Bulldogs now aim to halt their recent struggles against Ole Miss.

Kickoff for the rivalry game will be at 6:00 p.m. CT in Oxford. The game will air on ESPN.

WJTV 12 News and WHLT 22 News will host an Egg Bowl special from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

