Local groups hand out Thanksgiving meals for 11th year in a row

By Briaunna Malone
 4 days ago

Several organizations and businesses are providing Thanksgiving meals to members of the Erie community.

At Calamari’s restaurant in downtown Erie, it’s become a tradition to make Thanksgiving special for everyone. Calamari’s and Mercyhurst Prep teamed up again for year 11 of handing out Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate in Erie.

Fifty Mercyhurst Prep volunteers and Calamari’s restaurant are coming together for another Thanksgiving of packaging and handing out hot meals for people in need.

Rachel Honard, who started the event 11 years ago after a mission trip to Baltimore, said the meals contain a pork tenderloin, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce, a roll and dessert.

2022 Turkey Trot returns to Presque Isle

Honard added that giving out the meals is rewarding and reminds people of what Thanksgiving is all about.

A volunteer from Mercyhurst Prep said he has been volunteering since he was in eighth grade and is now a junior at the school. He added that volunteering every year is comforting knowing people will have a Thanksgiving meal.

Honard said they are anticipating handing out around 1,500 meals.

