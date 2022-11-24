ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Carter
4d ago

supporting more lives by the Democrats trying to keep control people wake up they're finding out that this was all a hoax this wasn't as bad as the flu but they let you think it was in the long run everyone will find out this is how Democrats cheated and they'll try to do it again

Laura Snow
3d ago

Smoking complicates all lung issues, COVID, RSV, flu etc. change your furnace air filters to allergy free. Appreciate your health! Get vaccinated for whooping cough, shingles, pneumonia and flu!

FOX2Now

Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
BELLEVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois police save child drowning in icy pond

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police rescued a 9-year-old who was drowning in an icy suburban Chicago pond on Wednesday. It happened when an Aurora child tried to get a football from the pond, according to Fox News. Officers arrived to find a woman who was trying to save the child also in the water. Police […]
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois to receive $1.5M in settlement with Google, iHeartMedia

CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that the Land of Lincoln, along with five other states, have reached settlements with Google and iHeartMedia after the two companies allegedly ran deceptive ad campaigns. The complaint accused Google and iHeartMedia of running false endorsements of the Google Pixel 4...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois continues with worst unemployment rate

A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 31 shot, 6 fatally in Thanksgiving weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 31 people have been shot, six fatally, in Thanksgiving weekend violence across Chicago, police said. A woman was fatally shot and a boy was wounded Friday night in South Deering on the Far South Side. Kristen Carr, 41, and the boy, 14, were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone driving a black SUV approached them and opened fire, police and the medical examiner's office said. Carr was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. The boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children's Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs2iowa.com

2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Illinois pond

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities and relatives say two young brothers died after they fell into an icy pond while visiting their grandmother in a Chicago suburb. Police said that hours after Palatine firefighters pulled the boys from the pond Wednesday afternoon both youths died at local hospitals. The...
PALATINE, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/26/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With Black Friday in the books, the busiest shopping weekend now turns to Small Business Saturday today, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Folks are encouraged to shop local and help out those who are recovering from the pandemic effects from the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I drive while high in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

New judge appointed in Illinois Tenth Judicial Circuit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Lisa Holder announced the appointment of a new judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Monday. According to a press release, Associate Judge Frank Ierulli has been appointed an At-Large Circuit Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He will replace Judge Michael D. Risinger, who is retiring on Nov. 30.
ILLINOIS STATE

