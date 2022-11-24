Read full article on original website
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help local organizations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help the organizations that pour in our hometowns. Southwest Wildlife Center of Roanoke Operations Manager Haley Olsen-Hodges wants to remind people that everyone can make a difference. “For a lot of animal non-profits, especially wildlife ones, there’s not a lot...
chathamstartribune.com
Annual turkey, ham giveaway in Chatham
The annual turkey and ham giveaway by Coach Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family — along with the support of Ben and Betty Davenport — will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place in Chatham. Three hundred turkeys and hams will...
WDBJ7.com
The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free
LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
WDBJ7.com
Community Foundation of NRV gives grant money
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley gave out a record amount of grant money this fall. The organization has contributed over $200,000 to more than 70 organizations in the New River Valley and beyond. The funding from these grants goes to operational support for...
WSLS
Community Christmas Store helps families in need during the holidays
SALEM, Va. – The holiday season can be an especially hard time of year for families in need. The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store plans to let them shop for free, something they’ve done for nearly 30 years. “Our mission is to assist families that are needy. That...
WSET
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
WDBJ7.com
Holiday pancake fundraiser set in memory of Colonial Elementary School teacher
BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing goes with photos with Santa more than a pancake breakfast. Colonial Elementary School principal Tammy Riggs and school resource officer Andrew Morris have been planning the Holly Jolly Holiday Party, a fundraiser to help create a special garden for Colonial Elementary special education teacher who suddenly passed away early this fall.
WSLS
Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
NRVNews
12/4: Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar
Come from near or far and join us at our first annual Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar. Event hosted by June Bug center. Entertainment provided by Virginia Hollow! Fat Bean Taco is ready to fill your bellies, while Sqeeze ‘um and Shake ‘um is there to quench your thirst with lemonade, hot chocolate or hot cider! The following vendors will be waiting on you…
WDBJ7.com
AARP helps provide caregivers with needed resources
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
WDBJ7.com
Small businesses preparing for holiday season
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Engraving in Christiansburg takes pride in being a local business. “We try to spend our money locally and work with other businesses in the area,” New River Engraving’s Executive Vice President Andrew Howery said. “We partner with so many other companies in the area.”
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating rest of the year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27 was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially when...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra sets Christmas performances
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is in full swing, and lots of people across our hometowns enjoy listening to holiday music. David Stewart Wiley, conductor for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, stopped by 7@four to talk about opportunities to hear Christmas tunes live.
chathamstartribune.com
Doctors Building to be turned into boutique hotel
A local developer has plans to turn the former Doctors Building in Danville's Old West End into a new hotel. Ed Walker, who created The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville, is now looking to transform the circa 1957 medical office complex into a 45-room boutique hotel while remaining true to its mid-century origins.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WDBJ7.com
5 Points Music Foundation hosting benefit concert to buy building
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders of a local non-profit aiming to make the arts more accessible for people with disabilities are asking for your help. At 5 Points Music Foundation sanctuary and fellowship are found in sound. The ability to hear is something we can take for granted. But for...
Blue Ridge Muse
Santa arrives in Floyd this afternoon with a parade
According to the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, the rain in Floyd County this Sunday morning should end around 11 a.m. with a high temperature of around 58 and clear for the annual Christmas parade that begins at 3 p.m. The temperature stood at 50 degrees at 0600 this morning at our house, with rain falling.
cardinalnews.org
Montgomery County trailer park one of 80-plus now owned by Alden; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke’s first Black mayor, dies at 88. — The Roanoke Times. Little appetite for Sen. Joe Manchin’s environmental permitting bill in lame-duck session; would pave way for construction...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Montgomery County (VA), Christiansburg Might Cooperate on New Fire Station
There’s a possibility that Christiansburg (VA) could get some help with its long-held plan to build a second fire station, Roanoke.com reported. A Montgomery County official, in a letter to Christiansburg’s mayor, said it would be open to discussing future opportunities with the town for the construction of a jointly-owned fire and emergency medical services facility on Roanoke Street, the report said.
