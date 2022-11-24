ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help local organizations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help the organizations that pour in our hometowns. Southwest Wildlife Center of Roanoke Operations Manager Haley Olsen-Hodges wants to remind people that everyone can make a difference. “For a lot of animal non-profits, especially wildlife ones, there’s not a lot...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Annual turkey, ham giveaway in Chatham

The annual turkey and ham giveaway by Coach Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family — along with the support of Ben and Betty Davenport — will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place in Chatham. Three hundred turkeys and hams will...
CHATHAM, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community Foundation of NRV gives grant money

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley gave out a record amount of grant money this fall. The organization has contributed over $200,000 to more than 70 organizations in the New River Valley and beyond. The funding from these grants goes to operational support for...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Holiday pancake fundraiser set in memory of Colonial Elementary School teacher

BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing goes with photos with Santa more than a pancake breakfast. Colonial Elementary School principal Tammy Riggs and school resource officer Andrew Morris have been planning the Holly Jolly Holiday Party, a fundraiser to help create a special garden for Colonial Elementary special education teacher who suddenly passed away early this fall.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WSLS

Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
ROANOKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

12/4: Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar

Come from near or far and join us at our first annual Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar. Event hosted by June Bug center. Entertainment provided by Virginia Hollow! Fat Bean Taco is ready to fill your bellies, while Sqeeze ‘um and Shake ‘um is there to quench your thirst with lemonade, hot chocolate or hot cider! The following vendors will be waiting on you…
FLOYD, VA
WDBJ7.com

AARP helps provide caregivers with needed resources

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Small businesses preparing for holiday season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Engraving in Christiansburg takes pride in being a local business. “We try to spend our money locally and work with other businesses in the area,” New River Engraving’s Executive Vice President Andrew Howery said. “We partner with so many other companies in the area.”
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating rest of the year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27 was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially when...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra sets Christmas performances

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is in full swing, and lots of people across our hometowns enjoy listening to holiday music. David Stewart Wiley, conductor for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, stopped by 7@four to talk about opportunities to hear Christmas tunes live.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Doctors Building to be turned into boutique hotel

A local developer has plans to turn the former Doctors Building in Danville's Old West End into a new hotel. Ed Walker, who created The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville, is now looking to transform the circa 1957 medical office complex into a 45-room boutique hotel while remaining true to its mid-century origins.
DANVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

5 Points Music Foundation hosting benefit concert to buy building

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders of a local non-profit aiming to make the arts more accessible for people with disabilities are asking for your help. At 5 Points Music Foundation sanctuary and fellowship are found in sound. The ability to hear is something we can take for granted. But for...
ROANOKE, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

Santa arrives in Floyd this afternoon with a parade

According to the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, the rain in Floyd County this Sunday morning should end around 11 a.m. with a high temperature of around 58 and clear for the annual Christmas parade that begins at 3 p.m. The temperature stood at 50 degrees at 0600 this morning at our house, with rain falling.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Montgomery County (VA), Christiansburg Might Cooperate on New Fire Station

There’s a possibility that Christiansburg (VA) could get some help with its long-held plan to build a second fire station, Roanoke.com reported. A Montgomery County official, in a letter to Christiansburg’s mayor, said it would be open to discussing future opportunities with the town for the construction of a jointly-owned fire and emergency medical services facility on Roanoke Street, the report said.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

