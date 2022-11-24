Read full article on original website
This PlayStation 5 Portable Handheld Console Would Give the Nintendo Switch Pro Competition
This PlayStation 5 Portable handheld console would definitely give the Nintendo Switch Pro competition when it’s unveiled next year, and since most games can be downloaded digitally there is no need for a disc drive. The console’s two-tone design matches that of the DualSense controller, complete with a black analog control sticks flanked by the iconic white △, O, X, and ▢ symbols.
Innovative Smartphone Game Controller Has Built-in Gimbal for Racing and Shooter Games
It’s no Razer Edge 5G, but this innovative smartphone game controller has a built-in gimbal for a more immersive experience when playing racing and shooter games. Players will be able to easily switch between three modes: Target, Pilot and Classic. The former lets you hold the controller like a firearm, while the second makes use of the gimbal to turn the controller into a steering wheel of sorts.
Don’t Pay $130, Get the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse League of Legends Edition for $49.99 – Today Only
The Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse League of Legends Edition has never been offered for a lower price, and you can get one for $49.99 shipped, today only, originally $129.99. It comes equipped with a HERO 25K sensor for peak performance at any sensitivity, with absolutely no smoothing, acceleration or filtering, giving it the ability to track crazy flicks at speeds of over 400 IPS. Product page.
Half-Life Alyx: Levitation Mod Released on Steam Workshop, Adds New Story Campaign
The long awaited Half-Life Alyx: Levitation mod has been released on Steam Workshop and early reviews indicate that it’s better than anticipated. This all-new community campaign begins right after Half-Life: Alyx, where the character returns to City-17 after meeting the G-MAN, and teams up with Russell once again. Many...
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Concept Unveiled, Boasts Hybrid Setup Making Over 1,000HP
Similar to the Porsche Vision GT, the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo is a concept car designed for the video game series. This single-seat hypercar boasts a twin-turbocharged V6 engine, paired with three electric motors, that generate over 1,000 hp combined, mated to an 8-speed dual clutch transmission, enabling it to hit 62 mph in under 2-seconds.
If the Apple AirPods Pro Case Doubled as an iPhone, You Get the iPro
Would it be possible to combine Apple AirPods Pro and iPhone into a single device? Most definitely if it looks anything like the iPro by industrial designer Zarruk Taiseer. Put simply, the AirPods Pro case itself would have a touchscreen on the front and a triple rear camera system in the rear.
