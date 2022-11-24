Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
WTVM
Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 49-year-old woman has been arrested following an altercation that led to another woman being hospitalized after being shot several times on Enoch Drive in Columbus. According to police, on Nov. 26, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000...
WTVM
LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!. We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in...
WTVM
Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A six year murder case comes to a conclusion today - with many twists and turns from start to finish. The past six years have been a legal rollercoaster for the family of the late Richard Collier. “This was the best, worst case scenario,” said Dawn...
WTVM
D.A. Turner YMCA holding ribbon cutting for new childcare expansion in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - D.A. Turner YMCA in Columbus is holding a ribbon cutting for its new expansion. On December 2, the D.A. Turner YMCA will cut the ribbon and open its doors for the new childcare expansion - located at 4384 Warm Springs Road in Columbus. The expansion includes...
WTVM
Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!. Back in April, it was announced that Kadie the Cow will move to Bay Avenue in Uptown - and that move is finally happening on November 29!. According to Uptown Columbus, she will be loaded...
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Former Marine in Auburn Takes Us Inside Operation Iron Ruck to Help Local Vets
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Student veterans from Auburn University and the University of Alabama completed Operation Iron Ruck this week, an annual event designed to help local vets. “You’re carrying all your water, food, sleeping bag, everything you own on your back and that can weigh up to 80 to...
WTVM
One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn. On November 26, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Auburn first responders responded to a single-vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on East Samford Avenue at Oak Street. Officials say 36-year-old Stacey Schultz...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 29, Uptown Columbus, Inc will celebrate Giving Tuesday by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement. Uptown Columbus produces dozens of beloved events each year, such as the Friday Night Concerts, Food Truck Festivals, Riverfest and more. In addition to bringing area residents together, these events also raise money for the nonprofit organization, which helps the Uptown thrive.
WTVM
Opelika Parks and Recreation to open new softball fields at West Ridge Park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 30, Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated softball fields, located at West Ridge Park. The two softball fields were completely renovated over the past year by the City of Opelika. Both fields will include...
WTVM
Early voting for Georgia Senate runoff begins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Long lines for early voting at the city services center in Columbus Monday as voters only have one race on the ballot. “I would recommend early voting because I feel the election day is going to be extremely busy. That’s just my opinion because it was very busy here today,” says voter Charlene Rallo. “It was a long line, but it went pretty quickly. You know you just have to make one choice,” says Heidi Graziano.
WTVM
Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as head football coach
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn University has named Hugh Freeze the 31st head football coach in school history. Freeze, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty University, has a career record of 83-43 in 10 seasons. Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 as we continue to gather details...
WTVM
Fall feel for now, Warming up toward mid week with rain/storms likely
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for some ups and downs this week as far as the weather and temperatures. It will be warm around mid week, colder late week followed by another warm up over the weekend. There is one high chance of rain. Lots of sun on this...
