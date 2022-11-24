ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

WTVM

Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 49-year-old woman has been arrested following an altercation that led to another woman being hospitalized after being shot several times on Enoch Drive in Columbus. According to police, on Nov. 26, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!. We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!. Back in April, it was announced that Kadie the Cow will move to Bay Avenue in Uptown - and that move is finally happening on November 29!. According to Uptown Columbus, she will be loaded...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn. On November 26, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Auburn first responders responded to a single-vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on East Samford Avenue at Oak Street. Officials say 36-year-old Stacey Schultz...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Uptown Columbus to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 29, Uptown Columbus, Inc will celebrate Giving Tuesday by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement. Uptown Columbus produces dozens of beloved events each year, such as the Friday Night Concerts, Food Truck Festivals, Riverfest and more. In addition to bringing area residents together, these events also raise money for the nonprofit organization, which helps the Uptown thrive.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Early voting for Georgia Senate runoff begins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Long lines for early voting at the city services center in Columbus Monday as voters only have one race on the ballot. “I would recommend early voting because I feel the election day is going to be extremely busy. That’s just my opinion because it was very busy here today,” says voter Charlene Rallo. “It was a long line, but it went pretty quickly. You know you just have to make one choice,” says Heidi Graziano.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as head football coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn University has named Hugh Freeze the 31st head football coach in school history. Freeze, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty University, has a career record of 83-43 in 10 seasons. Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 as we continue to gather details...
AUBURN, AL

