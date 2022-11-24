Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfgo.com
Minnesota deer hunting numbers down
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Quiet end to holiday weekend before snow arrives
(FOX 9) - Seasonable weather has returned for the close of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There is plenty of sunshine in store for Sunday, and it will be a pleasant and quiet afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than Saturday's high of 53 degrees, with highs returning to the mid 30s by Sunday afternoon.
Snow Likely in Minnesota this Week
UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- Widespread snow is likely on Tuesday. A winter storm watch is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for areas to the northeast. The heaviest amounts could still shift, so keep an eye on the forecast. So far this season, St. Cloud has...
mprnews.org
New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota
The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!
Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
WTIP
Snowmobile trail closure in Michigan by owner of Lutsen Mountains grabs attention on Minnesota’s North Shore
Cook County snowmobilers and others who enjoy riding trails along the North Shore are raising eyebrows over a choice to shut down a popular snowmobile route in Michigan earlier this year. The decision by Charles Skinner, the owner of Lutsen Mountains Resort and its parent company, Midwest Family Ski Resorts,...
KIMT
What We're Tracking: Potential for Rain or Snow on Tuesday
Upper Midwest -- A storm system will be taking shape over the Central Rockies this weekend and will be moving into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This will be rain and snow across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. What's crucial to determine is the exact track the storm will take, as that will impact who receives rain versus snow. As it stands now, there are a couple scenarios that could develop.
Minnesota Republicans reckoning with midterm losses ahead of 2024
MINNEAPOLIS -- The election results were a disappointment for Minnesota Republicans after they failed to capture any of the statewide races and they lost control of the State Senate. Minnesota Republicans have not won a statewide race since 2006, and this midterm election was supposed to be their breakthrough. But Republicans not only lost the governor and secretary of state races, they also lost two races they thought they could win: the attorney general's race and the race for state auditor. Even worse, Republicans lost control of the Minnesota Senate, giving the DFL a rare trifecta -- control of both houses...
2 teens killed in crash on icy road in eastern Minnesota
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Two teenagers were killed in a crash on an icy road in eastern Minnesota early Saturday.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 23 near Nickerson. Nineteen-year-old Kaden Tuura was driving and hit ice as he navigated a curve. He lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch.Kaden Tuura was killed in the crash, along with 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura, per the state patrol.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?
If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?
A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
voiceofalexandria.com
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota's legalization of marijuana will be the nation's best
When I started working on a bill in 2019 to legalize cannabis for adult use, Minnesota was not ready for that idea to become law. Proposals were confused and contradictory. Neither the House nor the Senate DFL had the votes necessary to pass it, and Republicans in the Senate were actively blocking cannabis legalization for their political benefit. Most important, Minnesotans had not been heard on what goals lawmakers should pursue in creating a new cannabis marketplace.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0