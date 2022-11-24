MINNEAPOLIS -- The election results were a disappointment for Minnesota Republicans after they failed to capture any of the statewide races and they lost control of the State Senate. Minnesota Republicans have not won a statewide race since 2006, and this midterm election was supposed to be their breakthrough. But Republicans not only lost the governor and secretary of state races, they also lost two races they thought they could win: the attorney general's race and the race for state auditor. Even worse, Republicans lost control of the Minnesota Senate, giving the DFL a rare trifecta -- control of both houses...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO