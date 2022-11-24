ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Clipper Suspended Again For Shoving Phoenix Suns Player Again

By Farbod Esnaashari
AllClippers
 4 days ago

Patrick Beverley loves shoving the Phoenix Suns.

There are very few players in the NBA that hate the Phoenix Suns more than Patrick Beverley. When Beverley was a Clipper in 2021, he was suspended one game for shoving Chris Paul in the back during the Western Conference Finals. It looks like history has repeated itself, and Beverley was suspended for shoving a Suns player again.

Beverley has surprisingly been suspended three games for shoving Deandre Ayton in the back on Tuesday night. The shove was nowhere near as violent as the one he did to Chris Paul back in 2021, but it seems like Beverley received a harsher suspension because of repeat behavior and history.

While most NBA players keep a lot of their personal beef private, it's very clear that Patrick Beverley isn't a fan of Chris Paul or the Phoenix Suns. He's called Chris Paul a traffic cone during national television interviews and slanders the team at any chance he can get.

When Beverley shoved Chris Paul, many were much more unforgiving of him because it was a clear cheap shot for no reason other than being upset. This time around, there were many who were a lot more sympathetic towards his cause because Booker and Ayton were standing over his teammate Austin Reaves.

Regardless of Beverley's motives, actions have consequences, and he learned the hard way - again.

Comments / 7

Guest - 53
4d ago

I watch Lakers and Suns game and it was so stupid on Beverley part for doing behind back shoving wasn’t necessary you know.

AllClippers

