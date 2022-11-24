ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers, Justin Verlander taking next step in free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Justin Verlander are set to meet on Monday, per Jon Heyman. Los Angeles has been rumored as a potential free agency destination for Verlander this offseason. The Dodgers would likely prefer to dish out a short-term, high AAV contract and the soon-to-be 40-year old Justin Verlander fits that perfectly. On […] The post Dodgers, Justin Verlander taking next step in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr

James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G-League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G-League competition […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant’s savage ‘When I wake up’ comment after Nets win

LeBron James couldn’t help but laugh at Kevin Durant’s comments following the Brooklyn Nets’ crucial win over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Durant led the way for Brooklyn as they took down Orlando, 109-102. With Ben Simmons forced to exit early due to a knee injury, Durant carried the offensive load and exploded for 45 points on an insane 19-of-24 shooting from the field–including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan

Following Week 12’s shutout victory of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a record of 7-4. As good as the win feels for head coach Kyle Shanahan and company, Sunday’s game did not come without its bad news. Unfortunately, a vital member of the Niners’ […] The post The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
