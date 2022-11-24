Read full article on original website
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Jaylen Brown fires stern Celtics warning to NBA after latest win without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics continue to prove they are the best team in the NBA after their latest win against the Washington Wizards, but Jaylen Brown thinks they have yet to reach their peak. Brown has every reason to say that, though, as the Celtics took down the Bradley Beal-led Wizards...
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Austin Reaves roasts LeBron James after 39-point outburst in Lakers win vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to show some promise. They have won five of their last six games, including a tight win over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James delivered a masterpiece with a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting. James came through with a massive performance against...
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Lakers star LeBron James’ monster alley-oop jam from Russell Westbrook has NBA Twitter going crazy
LeBron James turned back the clock on Saturday night with a vintage performance for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs. One play summed up his incredible display of athleticism, though, and that’s when he rose in the second quarter for a monster alley-oop slam. Naturally the...
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Dodgers, Justin Verlander taking next step in free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Justin Verlander are set to meet on Monday, per Jon Heyman. Los Angeles has been rumored as a potential free agency destination for Verlander this offseason. The Dodgers would likely prefer to dish out a short-term, high AAV contract and the soon-to-be 40-year old Justin Verlander fits that perfectly. On […] The post Dodgers, Justin Verlander taking next step in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr
James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G-League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G-League competition […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant’s savage ‘When I wake up’ comment after Nets win
LeBron James couldn’t help but laugh at Kevin Durant’s comments following the Brooklyn Nets’ crucial win over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Durant led the way for Brooklyn as they took down Orlando, 109-102. With Ben Simmons forced to exit early due to a knee injury, Durant carried the offensive load and exploded for 45 points on an insane 19-of-24 shooting from the field–including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
VIDEO: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo caught playing with dinosaurs mid-game – and it’s not the Raptors
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo played with dinosaurs against the Dallas Mavericks, and no, we’re not talking about someone so old that we thought he’s from the Jurassic period, or a player who featured for the Toronto Raptors in the past. We’re talking about literal dinosaurs, a toy...
Devin Booker drops 44 points as Suns slide past Kings
Devin Booker exploded for 44 points, Damion Lee made key plays down the stretch and the visiting Phoenix Suns held
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan
Following Week 12’s shutout victory of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a record of 7-4. As good as the win feels for head coach Kyle Shanahan and company, Sunday’s game did not come without its bad news. Unfortunately, a vital member of the Niners’ […] The post The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid reveals bold defensive plan that worked perfectly in crunch time against Trae Young, Hawks
PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid’s return to action after missing four games came down to the wire. The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks entered the fourth quarter tied and kept it close throughout the way. The Sixers held onto the win thanks to Embiid’s dominance. With 30 points,...
