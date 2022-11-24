ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57

Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Washington 142, Minnesota 127

Percentages: FG .500, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Nowell 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Forbes 1-3, Reid 1-3, Edwards 1-6, Russell 1-7, Towns 0-1, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, Minott, Russell). Turnovers: 18 (Edwards 7, Russell 3, Towns 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Nowell, Reid).
MINNESOTA STATE
TULANE 75, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60

Percentages: FG .386, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackmon 3-8, Gallion 2-2, Locure 2-7, Powell 1-2, Howell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hancock 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto 3). Turnovers: 13 (Bafutto 3, Bolden 3, Locure 3, Blackmon 2, Gallion, Powell). Steals: 3 (Locure 2,...
LOUISIANA STATE
NO. 11 ARKANSAS 74, TROY 61

Percentages: FG .429, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Phillips 6-12, Eugene 2-3, Muhammad 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Turner 0-2, Punter 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Phillips 2, Williams). Turnovers: 18 (Eugene 4, Phillips 3, Punter 3, Turner 3, Williams 2, Fields, Muhammad, Tshimanga).
JONESBORO, AR
Mississippi 93, Texas Southern 47

TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.490, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Gray 2-8, Bates 1-1, Avent 1-12, Knight 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Hill 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Knight 3, Belton 1) Turnovers: 18 (Lawson 4, Belton 3, Bates 3, Compton 3, Thomas 2,...
HOUSTON, TX
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101

Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 101, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 46

Percentages: FG .271, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Hulse 2-3, Smith 1-2, Camp 1-4, Ferrell 0-2, Stafford 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hulse, McCray). Turnovers: 20 (Ferrell 4, Hulse 4, Camp 3, Stafford 3, Lugo 2, McCray 2, Murray, Walker). Steals: 8...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
TENNESSEE-MARTIN 86, MCNEESE STATE 83

Percentages: FG .508, FT .296. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (English 5-8, Berze 2-4, Francois 2-5, Shumate 1-1, Massie 1-3, Oday 0-1, R.Blackwell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McMillan, Shumate, Thomas). Turnovers: 9 (English 2, Massie 2, Rhodes 2, R.Blackwell, Shumate, Thomas). Steals: 8 (English 2,...
MARTIN, TN
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 112, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 52

Percentages: FG .310, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-38, .237 (Hall 3-8, Blakely 2-5, A.Williams 2-7, Walpole 1-2, Glover 1-3, Bohlman 0-1, Kincannon 0-1, Faltine 0-2, Corder 0-3, Hawkins 0-3, Hopkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Laurent). Turnovers: 30 (A.Williams 9, Hawkins 5, Corder 4, Glover...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Marist 52, Columbia 39

MARIST (3-4) Cooley 5-9 1-2 13, Ingo 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 4-13 0-0 10, Harris 1-11 0-0 3, Brickner 2-8 0-0 4, Farris 4-12 0-0 11, Saint-Furcy 1-1 0-0 2, Daughtry 3-4 0-0 7, Belton 1-2 0-0 2, Salton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 1-2 52. Halftime_Marist 22-10. 3-Point Goals_Columbia...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Boston 140, Charlotte 105

Percentages: FG .488, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McDaniels 4-6, Washington 3-5, McGowens 2-4, Jones 1-3, Maledon 1-4, Bouknight 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (McGowens, Washington). Turnovers: 20 (Maledon 5, McDaniels 3, Oubre Jr. 3, Richards 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2,...
BOSTON, MA
Germany's 15 help UTSA beat Incarnate Word 68-62

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany scored 15 points as UTSA held off Incarnate Word 68-62 on Monday night. Andre Cruz scored with 28 seconds left to get the Cardinals within three, 65-62, but Germany hit 3 of 4 from the line to set. the final margin. Germany added...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
D.J. Lagway had 'amazing' final USC Trojans visit

D.J. Lagway loved his final visit to USC over the weekend. And it helped that the Trojans beat Notre Dame on national television in front of a packed Coliseum. "It was amazing - the culture and the historic background USC has," Lagway told SBLive Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec. "Being around ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SACRED HEART 100, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 59

Percentages: FG .423, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geitner 3-9, Harrison 1-2, Alves 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Resnick 0-1, Restall 0-1, Byfield 0-2, C.Palazzesi 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Byfield, Harrison). Turnovers: 24 (Restall 5, C.Palazzesi 4, Geitner 4, Harrison 3, Greene 2, Hutchison 2,...
Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102

Percentages: FG .475, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (G.Harris 4-6, Bol 3-6, F.Wagner 3-6, Banchero 1-1, Schofield 1-1, Houstan 1-3, K.Harris 0-2, M.Wagner 0-2, Hampton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bol 2, G.Harris 2, Schofield). Turnovers: 18 (Banchero 5, F.Wagner 4, G.Harris 3, Hampton...
BROOKLYN, NY
Toronto 100, Cleveland 88

Percentages: FG .378, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 7-38, .184 (Garland 2-5, Wade 2-6, LeVert 1-4, Mitchell 1-5, Osman 1-8, Neto 0-1, E.Mobley 0-4, Okoro 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (E.Mobley 2, Garland). Turnovers: 9 (Garland 2, LeVert 2, Osman 2, E.Mobley, Lopez, Okoro). Steals: 7...
Texas-Arlington 99, Howard Payne 41

Bailey 0-3 0-0 0, Poag 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Koehler 1-7 0-0 2, Myart 1-4 0-0 2, Ja.Johnson 1-6 0-2 2, Ramey 0-4 0-0 0, McKenzie 4-5 0-0 10, Buhl 2-3 0-0 4, Shorter 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Godfrey 2-5 2-2 7, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Ingram 1-3 0-0 2, Presley 1-5 0-0 3, Castillo 1-1 0-0 3, Jo.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 0-2 0-0 0, Hammonds 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-65 2-4 41.
The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago imposed its will around the basket and on defense as the game progressed. The Bulls outscored Utah 64-44 in the paint, and they tallied 23 points off 14 Jazz turnovers. “I thought we made good decisions coming down the stretch,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought the guys got organized. I thought we generated good shots, even the ones we missed.”
CHICAGO, IL

