SFGate
VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
SFGate
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
Percentages: FG .500, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Nowell 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Forbes 1-3, Reid 1-3, Edwards 1-6, Russell 1-7, Towns 0-1, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, Minott, Russell). Turnovers: 18 (Edwards 7, Russell 3, Towns 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Nowell, Reid).
SFGate
TULANE 75, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60
Percentages: FG .386, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackmon 3-8, Gallion 2-2, Locure 2-7, Powell 1-2, Howell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hancock 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto 3). Turnovers: 13 (Bafutto 3, Bolden 3, Locure 3, Blackmon 2, Gallion, Powell). Steals: 3 (Locure 2,...
Owensboro Catholic vs Castle basketball
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Catholic lady Aces get the win over Castle 49-31.
SFGate
NO. 11 ARKANSAS 74, TROY 61
Percentages: FG .429, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Phillips 6-12, Eugene 2-3, Muhammad 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Turner 0-2, Punter 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Phillips 2, Williams). Turnovers: 18 (Eugene 4, Phillips 3, Punter 3, Turner 3, Williams 2, Fields, Muhammad, Tshimanga).
SFGate
Mississippi 93, Texas Southern 47
TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.490, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Gray 2-8, Bates 1-1, Avent 1-12, Knight 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Hill 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Knight 3, Belton 1) Turnovers: 18 (Lawson 4, Belton 3, Bates 3, Compton 3, Thomas 2,...
SFGate
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101
Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
SFGate
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 101, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 46
Percentages: FG .271, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Hulse 2-3, Smith 1-2, Camp 1-4, Ferrell 0-2, Stafford 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hulse, McCray). Turnovers: 20 (Ferrell 4, Hulse 4, Camp 3, Stafford 3, Lugo 2, McCray 2, Murray, Walker). Steals: 8...
SFGate
TENNESSEE-MARTIN 86, MCNEESE STATE 83
Percentages: FG .508, FT .296. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (English 5-8, Berze 2-4, Francois 2-5, Shumate 1-1, Massie 1-3, Oday 0-1, R.Blackwell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McMillan, Shumate, Thomas). Turnovers: 9 (English 2, Massie 2, Rhodes 2, R.Blackwell, Shumate, Thomas). Steals: 8 (English 2,...
SFGate
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 112, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 52
Percentages: FG .310, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-38, .237 (Hall 3-8, Blakely 2-5, A.Williams 2-7, Walpole 1-2, Glover 1-3, Bohlman 0-1, Kincannon 0-1, Faltine 0-2, Corder 0-3, Hawkins 0-3, Hopkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Laurent). Turnovers: 30 (A.Williams 9, Hawkins 5, Corder 4, Glover...
SFGate
Marist 52, Columbia 39
MARIST (3-4) Cooley 5-9 1-2 13, Ingo 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 4-13 0-0 10, Harris 1-11 0-0 3, Brickner 2-8 0-0 4, Farris 4-12 0-0 11, Saint-Furcy 1-1 0-0 2, Daughtry 3-4 0-0 7, Belton 1-2 0-0 2, Salton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 1-2 52. Halftime_Marist 22-10. 3-Point Goals_Columbia...
SFGate
Boston 140, Charlotte 105
Percentages: FG .488, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McDaniels 4-6, Washington 3-5, McGowens 2-4, Jones 1-3, Maledon 1-4, Bouknight 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (McGowens, Washington). Turnovers: 20 (Maledon 5, McDaniels 3, Oubre Jr. 3, Richards 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2,...
SFGate
Germany's 15 help UTSA beat Incarnate Word 68-62
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany scored 15 points as UTSA held off Incarnate Word 68-62 on Monday night. Andre Cruz scored with 28 seconds left to get the Cardinals within three, 65-62, but Germany hit 3 of 4 from the line to set. the final margin. Germany added...
D.J. Lagway had 'amazing' final USC Trojans visit
D.J. Lagway loved his final visit to USC over the weekend. And it helped that the Trojans beat Notre Dame on national television in front of a packed Coliseum. "It was amazing - the culture and the historic background USC has," Lagway told SBLive Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec. "Being around ...
SFGate
SACRED HEART 100, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 59
Percentages: FG .423, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geitner 3-9, Harrison 1-2, Alves 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Resnick 0-1, Restall 0-1, Byfield 0-2, C.Palazzesi 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Byfield, Harrison). Turnovers: 24 (Restall 5, C.Palazzesi 4, Geitner 4, Harrison 3, Greene 2, Hutchison 2,...
SFGate
Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102
Percentages: FG .475, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (G.Harris 4-6, Bol 3-6, F.Wagner 3-6, Banchero 1-1, Schofield 1-1, Houstan 1-3, K.Harris 0-2, M.Wagner 0-2, Hampton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bol 2, G.Harris 2, Schofield). Turnovers: 18 (Banchero 5, F.Wagner 4, G.Harris 3, Hampton...
SFGate
Toronto 100, Cleveland 88
Percentages: FG .378, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 7-38, .184 (Garland 2-5, Wade 2-6, LeVert 1-4, Mitchell 1-5, Osman 1-8, Neto 0-1, E.Mobley 0-4, Okoro 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (E.Mobley 2, Garland). Turnovers: 9 (Garland 2, LeVert 2, Osman 2, E.Mobley, Lopez, Okoro). Steals: 7...
SFGate
Texas-Arlington 99, Howard Payne 41
Bailey 0-3 0-0 0, Poag 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Koehler 1-7 0-0 2, Myart 1-4 0-0 2, Ja.Johnson 1-6 0-2 2, Ramey 0-4 0-0 0, McKenzie 4-5 0-0 10, Buhl 2-3 0-0 4, Shorter 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Godfrey 2-5 2-2 7, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Ingram 1-3 0-0 2, Presley 1-5 0-0 3, Castillo 1-1 0-0 3, Jo.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 0-2 0-0 0, Hammonds 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-65 2-4 41.
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago imposed its will around the basket and on defense as the game progressed. The Bulls outscored Utah 64-44 in the paint, and they tallied 23 points off 14 Jazz turnovers. “I thought we made good decisions coming down the stretch,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought the guys got organized. I thought we generated good shots, even the ones we missed.”
