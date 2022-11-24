The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.

SORRENTO, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO