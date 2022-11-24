Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Names Katie Martin as Director of Admissions
Nicholls has named Katie Martin as Director of Admissions upon the retirement of Becky Durocher, who served Nicholls for 30 years in this role. Martin, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management in 2013 and is now pursuing a Master of Arts in Student Affairs in Higher Education from Northwestern State University with a projected graduation date of December 2023.
houmatimes.com
The Lafourche Library is ready to celebrate in December!
The Lafourche Parish Library System is ready to celebrate this holiday season! From concerts to crafts, dinosaurs to Mrs. Claus, there is something for everybody this December at the library!. The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who to visit Thibodaux library: Stop in at the Thibodaux Branch Library’s “How the Grinch Stole...
Retired pastor, pastoral associate missing as investigation into double killing continues
COVINGTON, La. — The retired pastor of St. Peter Church in Covington and a pastoral associate have been missing since Sunday night, Father Daniel Brouillette confirmed to WWL-TV. Father Brouillette said that Retired Priest Otis Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats have not been seen since Sunday. The news...
lafourchegazette.com
Central Lafourche's 'Mama Jo' to serve as Grand Marshal of weekend Christmas Parade
A local woman is proud to serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Lockport Christmas Parade. Joann "Mama Jo" Falgout is at the head of the annual event, which will ride on Saturday night through the town. Mama Jo is a community mainstay who said serving as Grand Marshal...
NOLA.com
New Orleans teen makes name for herself through cosmetics company she founded at age 11
When Asia Dillon's little sister complained of chapped and burning lips after using a store-bought lip product in 2018, Dillon, then 11, was determined to come up with a solution. Using aloe vera and vitamin E, she made her sister Amyra a natural lip gloss. The formula cured the girl's...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead
I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Christmas is truly a magical time of the year. So when I saw a listing of the best Christmas towns in Louisiana on Only in Louisiana I decided to look into it and see if they were right. We narrowed them down to the best 7 towns where you can...
listenupyall.com
A Louisiana based and set film, kicks off the Hallmark Christmas movie season
Baton Rouge – Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies are getting an added spice of Louisiana holiday traditions this year with “My Southern Family Christmas.” Ascension Parish native and filmmaker Daniel Lewis said it’s a sweet film about a family that was set and filmed in Sorrento.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)
Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
NOLA.com
Northlake Performing Arts Society to make holiday music in Covington
The Northlake Performing Arts Society will sing new and old arrangements of Christmas music and other holiday tunes in its "O Wondrous Night" concert to be performed twice at the Christ Episcopal School Theater at 80 Christwood Blvd. in Covington. There will be an evening concert at 7:30 p.m. on...
theadvocate.com
Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento
The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere faces challenger from political newcomer
Early voting is underway and one of the big items on the December 10th ballot is the 3rd District Louisiana Public Service Commission Race as New Orleans Democrat Lambert Boissiere seeks a fourth term, but is facing a significant challenge from Davante Lewis. Boissiere has been on the PSC since 2005 and he says he’s kept utility rates in check.
fox8live.com
Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - Officials are currently assessing damage following a confirmed tornado that passed through St. Charles Parish on Saturday (Nov. 26) and in Jefferson Parish, an estimated 10,450 customers were without power, according to Entergy’s Power Outage Map. St. Charles Parish officials say that a majority of...
Louisiana Family Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ancestry Research & A Family Reunion
"Over the past 15 years, I've been able to stich together a pretty good story."
WDSU
Over 6,000 people out of power in Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Entergy reports that over 6,200 people are out of power in Terrebonne Parish after severe weather. There is currently no estimation of when the power will return. Stay tuned with WDSU for any updates.
wbrz.com
Tornado, thunderstorms sweep through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 4,500 without power Saturday
NEW ORLEANS - A tornado reportedly touched down in St. Charles Parish and potentially moved into the Kenner area during Saturday afternoon's severe weather. WWL-TV reports nearly 4,500 buildings are without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area, after severe weather passed through the area. Part of Highway 90 in Paradis is closed following the storm.
houmatimes.com
How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
houmatimes.com
Love Lights a Tree event to benefit American Cancer Society Relay for Life
Thibodaux Regional, in association with the American Cancer Society, will host Love Lights a Tree on December 14. The event will honor the memory of loved ones lost. “Join the festivities by purchasing a Christmas tree ornament dedicated to a loved one or friend, and help fight the disease that claims so many lives,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional Health System.
houmatimes.com
Troop C Launches “Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays”
In an effort to combat dangerous driving in South Louisiana this holiday season, Louisiana State Police Troop C will enhance impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving enforcement patrols throughout our troop area from November 23, 2022, to January 2, 2023. The mission of Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers and stop aggressive or distracted drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best French toast in each state, including this dish served in Louisiana.
