Fstoppers
A Complete Landscape Photography Shoot
One of the beautiful things about landscape photography is how many ways you can photograph the same scene, giving you tremendous creative potential no matter where you are or the conditions at hand. This great video tutorial follows a landscape photographer as he shoots landscape images, drone photos, time-lapses, and long exposures and shares some helpful tips and advice along the way.
How to Use Exposure Bracketing for Better Images
Camera sensors have become remarkably capable in recent years, able to capture scenes with wide dynamic range that would have been impossible for older models to handle. Nonetheless, there are still scenarios that exceed the abilities of even the best sensors. So, what do you do in those situations? Exposure bracketing is a powerful technique, and this helpful video tutorial will show you how to use it to improve your images.
More Interesting Canon Lenses Emerge
Canon has demonstrated an aggressive stance on the development and release timing of their RF mount lenses in the last few years. It seems they have no intentions of slowing down, as more interesting designs have emerged. Digicame.info recently uncovered three new patents of Canon RF lenses, and the designs...
A Complete Guide to Masking in Lightroom
In the past few updates to the program, Lightroom's masking features have expanded substantially both in precision and capabilities, and if you have not integrated the new panel into your post-processing yet, you are missing the opportunity to vastly improve your workflow. This fantastic video tutorial will show you everything you to know to take full command of Lightroom's masking tools.
What Are Some of the Best Used Camera Deals in 2022?
While the latest generation of cameras features some incredibly capable bodies, many photographers and filmmakers simply do not need all that power. Thankfully, the used market has a ton of options to fit just about every budget and set of needs. This great video discusses some of the best deals you can find on used cameras at the moment.
The Best Cameras for Wildlife Photography at Every Price
Wildlife photography can be a tremendously rewarding genre, but it can be a bit hard to break into due to the extreme equipment often required and thus, the high cost barrier to entry. Nonetheless, there are more affordable options that can allow you to partake in the genre without breaking the bank. This great video will show you some of the best camera options at every price point.
9 Things to Like About the Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera
The Sony a7R V is here, and it brings with it some of the most advanced features and upgrades the company has ever put in a camera, making it quite the intriguing option for a wide variety of photographers and filmmakers. This great video takes a look at the new camera and nine features that make it a fantastic choice for a lot of creatives.
How I’ve Perfected Location Scouting Before Shoots
There’s nothing worse than visiting a location prior to shooting, only to miss out on important details. Avoid headaches, and make sure that you’re prepared for the shoot day. A recce (derived from “reconnaissance”) is the art of visiting a set or location before shooting there. Plan out...
How to Create Window Light in Studio
It might seem strange to want to mimic natural window light in studio, but the beauty of having a controlled space is that you can create that light however you want, whenever you want. If you would like to make yourself a more versatile lighting pro, check out this great video tutorial that will show you how to create the look of natural window light in a studio.
Unsung Hero Of Lighting: We Review The Spekular KYU-6
There are plenty of difficult lighting scenarios when conventional solutions simply can't deliver. Be it weight, space, or any other limitation, small lights are a must in any photographer's kit. Despite not being the most powerful, they are often most used on sets and locations. Among the sea of small lights, a few stand out. One such one is the Specular KYU-6. Here are my thoughts on this light.
The Supercharged X-T3! We Review the Fujifilm X-T5
Since the launch of the X-T1 in 2014 Fujifilm have a range of cameras that appealed to both amateur and professional photographers alike. So with its 40MP APS-C sensor and up to 7 stops of IBIS is the new Fujifilm X-T5 the best in the range and should you consider upgrading?
SmallRig Brings Four New Powerful LED Lights to Market, Including the RC 450B COB
SmallRig has upped its game in the lighting department with four new affordable fixtures to take you filmmaking up a notch. What a time to be a filmmaker. While our obsession with new gear and our shared universal gear acquisition syndrome can make it seem like our passion is costing us more than ever, the truth is that there are more tools available now at affordable rates than ever before. Any marketplace inherently built partially on status and glamour will always have its share of have and have nots. There will always be premium brands and premium products which carry heavy price tags, warranted or not. But when it comes to the nuts and bolts of getting that idea in your head onto the screen, the only real limitation is your imagination and ingenuity.
Golf.com
RoboTest: How much can you change ball flight with an adjustable driver?
Compared to clubs from even just a decade ago, modern drivers offer easy adjustability that any golfer can access with just a few wrench clicks. Although some golfers still question the reliability of such adjustment tools and are afraid to pull their driver apart with a wrench, there is no question that it offers a benefit to help add distance and reduce misses — but just how much you might ask.
yankodesign.com
The ‘Tesla of coffee machines’ is a beautifully designed high-tech machine that delivers a luxurious coffee experience
Think of your Nespresso pod and imagine if it were just a thousand times better. I’m talking whole beans, ground and brewed on the spot, with an automated procedure occurring all within the same machine. What the xBloom does isn’t completely different from any average coffee machine, however, the method it employs and the underlying technology it uses is simply remarkable. A Tesla isn’t different from other cars – they both transport you from A to B… but one of them is just much more visually, technically, and emotionally sophisticated. That’s why we’re calling the xBloom the Tesla of coffee machines.
