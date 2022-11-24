SmallRig has upped its game in the lighting department with four new affordable fixtures to take you filmmaking up a notch. What a time to be a filmmaker. While our obsession with new gear and our shared universal gear acquisition syndrome can make it seem like our passion is costing us more than ever, the truth is that there are more tools available now at affordable rates than ever before. Any marketplace inherently built partially on status and glamour will always have its share of have and have nots. There will always be premium brands and premium products which carry heavy price tags, warranted or not. But when it comes to the nuts and bolts of getting that idea in your head onto the screen, the only real limitation is your imagination and ingenuity.

7 HOURS AGO