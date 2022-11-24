Gratitude on Thanksgiving around the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The leaves continue to change, and Christmas is right around the corner.

Many say you have to take time to show a little gratitude.

“I would say health and love,” said Bella Galati as she walked around South End with her friend. “Love has been the biggest thing getting everyone through between family, friends, having the support along the way has been amazing.”

Many people started the day by walking around, working out, and knowing what they would eat.

“Umm, Beef,” added Gus Sorzano as he tossed the football with his uncle.

“We’re going out to the farm later in the afternoon,” said Weber Cox. “I think we are just going to overindulge and pass out early.”







Speaking of passing, some took advantage of the grass at Romare Bearden park for a little catch and, more importantly, to spend time together.

“We’re from Tallahassee, Florida,” Andrew Shelton said as he threw the football to his son and Sorzano. “So we’re spending time with my sister and brother-in-law and her family, so just enjoying family.”

“Love my aunt and my uncle, love my dad,” added John Shelton. “Love Gus right here. Love the Panthers, just love being outside.”

The football in Uptown is a little more casual than at Revolution park.

“The turkey bowl, just because it’s on Thanksgiving,” said organizer Tony Harris. “I’ve been doing it since 2002, and a lot of the people that have been coming out here are from Harding University.”

The group has grown even larger since 2002. The last two years, COVID put a hit on the number of people attending, but players say it’s great to be back this year.

“It’s amazing,” said Teair Liddell. “We get together before obviously the food is done, and by the time we get done, we’re hungry, so it’s kind of great for it.”

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Getting together, spending time, playing games, and most of all, being thankful.

“Thankful for my health, I’m thankful to share Thanksgiving with my people and my community, and I’m just happy to be here,” said Harris.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.