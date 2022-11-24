Read full article on original website
Related
Road Dogg On How The DX Invasion Of WCW Started The Wave Of WWE Winning The Ratings War
WWE producer and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg spoke with Military News on topics such as how the DX invasion angle of WCW during the Attitude Era was a cool opportunity for the group and how it started the wave of WWE winning the ratings war. Road Dogg said:. “It...
Rohit Raju Talks About His Love For Performing In Front Of Wrestling Fans
Rohit Raju recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former IMPACT X-Division Champion spoke about his love for performing in the ring and at the commentary desk. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Chris Adonis On Cursing In AEW: "A Bit Much IMO"
Two-Time NWA National Champion Chris Adonis thinks there is. In a post on Twitter, Adonis critiqued AEW's weekly television programs:
Singles Match Added To 12/1 Impact Wrestling
Moose is on a collision course with Bhupinder Gujjar. During Thursday's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, former Impact World Champion Moose will go one on one with "one of the the brightest blue chip athletes" in Impact Wrestling:. The following matches will also be on Thursday's card:. * Mickie...
Former WWE Star Says Shane McMahon Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle
Former WWE Star Rene Dupree recently appeared on an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how Shane McMahon doesn't know how to wrestle and all Shane knows is to do crazy stunts and that actually hurts the wrestling business. Rene...
Road Dogg Talks About Issues WWE Faces Booking John Cena As Part-Time Superstar
What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?. Road Dogg Brian James knows. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
Paul Heyman Talks About Sami Zayn Bringing Dynamic No One Expected To The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
Kazuchika Okada Talks About STARDOM, NJPW Working Together
Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with the folks from Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the Japanese wrestling star spoke about the working relationship between New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM and how it should be kept somewhat infrequent. Featured below are some...
Matt Hardy On Whether The Rock Had The "It Factor" When He Made His Debut In The WWE
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how nobody knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would become a mega star when he made his debut as Rocky Maivia in the WWE, but he knew The Rock was always gifted and always special and now he is literally the biggest star in the world.
Madusa Reveals Who Helped Get Her Signed By WWE
Madusa recently appeared as a guest on TheA2theK Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend formerly known as Alunda Blayze spoke during the appearance on the popular program about who helped get her signed by WWE back in 1993.
Trey Miguel Talks About Winning IMPACT X-Division Championship For The Second Time
Trey Miguel recently spoke with the folks from Lucha Libre Online for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about what it was like to capture the X-Division Championship in IMPACT Wrestling for the second time. Featured below are some of...
Mandy Rose Comments On Comparisons To Trish Stratus
What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?. The NXT Women's Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
Stephanie McMahon Hypes Latest WWE Signee
As reported last week, cheerleader, gynmast, and star of the Netflix series Cheer Gabi Butler has signed a WWE contract. Following Saturday's Survivor Series Wargames Premium Live Event, WWE Chairwoman and Co-Chief Ececutive Officer Stephanie McMahon posted on Twitter, where she shared a few backstage photo's with Butler:
Dutch Mantell Says Vince McMahon Paid Former WWE Star $100 For WrestleMania 13 Appearance
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell took to an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid former WWE Star J.C. Ice $100 for his appearance at WrestleMania 13 because Vince got mad at him. Dutch...
Sami Zayn Talks About Helping Roman Reigns Show A Different Side Of His Personality Since Joining The Bloodline
Thanks to Sami Zayn, the WWE Universe has become familiar with a different side of Roman Reigns' personality. During a recent interview with BT Sport promoting tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view, Zayn spoke about how since he has joined The Bloodline, he has helped Roman Reigns show off a different side of his character to WWE fans.
Various News: Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW), Latest WWE Playlist (Video)
-- The latest edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out a fresh recording of the show below, featuring current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho:. -- In other new from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw...
Being The Elite (Ep. 324): "F The Elite" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, November 28, 2022, episode number 324 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring the return of The Elite to AEW Dynamite and the hostile crowd in...
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches
Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.
Brian Pillman Jr. Talks About Cutting Ties With Teddy Hart: "I Don't Associate With Him Anymore"
Brian Pillman Jr. has cut ties with Teddy Hart. The Varsity Blondes tag-team member and AEW star spoke during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. about cutting ties with Teddy Hart and why he made the decision to do so. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Ric Flair Reveals Multiple Wrestling Legends, Celebrities Set To Appear In His New Documentary
Who will be in the new highly-anticipated Peacock documentary on pro wrestling icon Ric Flair?. "The Nature Boy" answered this question when talking about the new special on the latest episode of his official podcast, "To Be The Man," naming "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as just some of the wrestling legends set to appear in the film.
