Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day in NFL action from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The Cowboys are coming off a huge win over the Vikings on Sunday after dropping a 40-3 win in Minnesota to improve their record to 7-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the Giants will look to rebound after a 31-18 loss to the Lions last week which dropped them to 7-3 on the season.

This will be a great day of NFL Thanksgiving games, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action today.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

When: Thursday, Nov. 22

Thursday, Nov. 22 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes

FOX (4K), FOX Deportes

