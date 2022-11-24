ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this Thanksgiving

By Kilty Cleary
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylPkS_0jMkSQey00

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day in NFL action from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The Cowboys are coming off a huge win over the Vikings on Sunday after dropping a 40-3 win in Minnesota to improve their record to 7-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the Giants will look to rebound after a 31-18 loss to the Lions last week which dropped them to 7-3 on the season.

This will be a great day of NFL Thanksgiving games, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action today.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 22
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network RedZone . FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

