Walmart Shooter Andre Bing’s ‘Kill List’ Reportedly Found in Trash Can Outside Home

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Walmart supervisor Andre Bing, who shot six people dead and injured several more on Tuesday night in Chesapeake, Virginia, dumped a “kill list”—with the name of one of his six victims circled—in a trash can outside his home, DailyMail.com reports.

The list was found by a Mail journalist, who subsequently alerted the FBI to its existence. It shows, the Mail reported, the names of 18 of Bing’s fellow supermarket employees circled—including Tyneka Johnson, 22, who he killed. The names of others he killed—Brian Pendleton, Randall Blevins, Lorenzo Gamble, and Kellie Pyle—were not seen on the list. Two of those who were shot and survived, and are currently in hospital—Jalon Jones and Jessica Wilczewski—also had their names circled on the list.

The Mail reported that the list included details about Bing’s co-workers’ shifts, which departments they worked in, and what times they took breaks. The gunman killed himself, police said.

Read it at DailyMail.com