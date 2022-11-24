Read full article on original website
Arbiter Online
Boise State alumni fuel Idaho’s most popular raceway
At Firebird Raceway, any car can be a race car. Connor New, a third-year visual arts major at Boise State University, holds four championships at his family’s racetrack, Firebird Raceway. His winning champion? A hand-me-down 2002 Ford Explorer. “All you need is a seatbelt and pants, then you’re set,”...
Post Register
Winter weather headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Happy Saturday!. Expect clear skies today with temperatures in the low 40's to kick off your weekend. A series of troughs are headed our way which could bring snow to the mountain regions and the possibility of moisture to the area. The first will arrive tonight bringing cloudy skies to the region by Sunday. You can expect to see patchy fog in parts of south central Idaho tomorrow.
ksl.com
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places
The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
New apartments are popping up everywhere; What this means for renters
New apartments everywhere. Don Day from BoiseDev has kept a close eye on this project he talks about new development with our Don Nelson.
Post Register
No one hurt in Boise apartment fire
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - The Boise Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire. The fire started this morning in the complex on North Lakeharbor Lane. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from a window on the first floor and blowing up the side of the structure. Crews...
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
Luxury Home Near Boise Is A Showpiece Going For $1 Million
The realtor said it best "Spa-like" and this home in Nampa really has that feeling throughout the entire house, not just the primary luxury suite. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It's over 2,600 sq. ft. and sits on a lot of more than 1.5 acres. When I...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
KREM
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence
BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10
A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
Crash in Caldwell kills Greenleaf café owner
CALDWELL, Idaho — Nathan Daniels, 49, died Tuesday night after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, the Canyon County coroner has confirmed. Idaho State Police said in a news release that the driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on...
newsradio1310.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup Tuesday evening in Caldwell. According to Idaho State Police, the man, from Kendrick, was walking across S. 20th Avenue at around 7:41 p.m. when a 1997 Ford F350 hit him. The 31-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured. IPS said the crash remains under investigation.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho farm says ostrich is a red meat alternative to turkey
KUNA (KIVI) – You’re probably enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, but did you know there’s a feathered alternative to turkey?. It’s ostrich, and get this, it’s actually a type of red meat. Idaho livestock typically has to travel miles and miles to other states for processing, but...
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
One dead, one injured when car collides with parked vehicle on I-84
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality collision that occurred on November 26th, 2022, at 11:47 A.M. on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 80 near Mountain Home. A 37-year-old-female from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle crossed over the right fog line and struck an unoccupied 1996 Honda Accord on the right shoulder. She was wearing a seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The Mazda was also occupied by a 62-year-old-female passenger from Nampa. She was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Michael Vaughan Update Awaited As Police Finish Excavation of Wondra House
A vigil was held on Wednesday night in Fruitland, Idaho, in support of the missing boy and his family.
Caldwell domestic violence call leads to suspect being shot and killed
CALDWELL, Idaho — While conducting an investigation into a domestic violence situation Saturday, Caldwell Police shot and killed a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a residence with a child, according to a news release. Around 9 a.m., officers arrived at the 600 block of North Kimball Avenue to...
