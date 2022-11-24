ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chicken war heats up with new restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Why plumbers call the day after Thanksgiving 'Brown Friday'

ORLANDO, Fla. - While shoppers call the Friday after Thanksgiving Black Friday, plumbers are bracing for what they consider "Brown Friday." Sound kind of gross, right? But the name wasn't given for the reason you might be thinking of. The Friday after Thanksgiving is called "Brown Friday" because it tends...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square

A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

Search for missing man with dementia continues

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On Monday, November 28, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office gave new updates on the search of a missing 73-year-old Eustis man with dementia, Herman McClenton. What You Need To Know. McClenton went missing on Thanksgiving day. Deputies are still searching. The family will stay in town...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaescape.com

4 Annual Events Not To Miss In Melbourne Florida

If you’re looking for an event ideal for the entire family or if friends are coming along, the annual events in Melbourne Florida are worth considering for your next trip. You’ll be in for an escapade that ensures an unforgettable gastronomic experience with activities for everyone. Let’s take...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Stinky situation: Many Lake Co. residents report missed trash pickup

TAVARES, Fla. — In Lake County residents said trash pickup has been anything but predictable. A Tavares resident talks about the increased delays and even missed collections over the past few months. What You Need To Know. Lake County has received complaints about these missed collections from customers. The...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

For early morning travelers, long lines at Orlando International

ORLANDO, Fla. – As holiday travelers headed home on Saturday, they were met with large crowds at the Orlando International Airport. The early morning hours saw some of the worst foot traffic as families crowded towards security. What You Need To Know. Long lines expected this weekend at Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Adorable Squirrel Near Lake Okahumpka

This adorable squirrel was snacking away and making yummy sounds near Lake Okahumpka. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
OKAHUMPKA, FL
mynews13.com

Car crashes into West Melbourne fireworks store causing blaze

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Crews in West Melbourne are on scene of a fire that started inside a Phantom Fireworks store. A car crashed into the building shortly before the fire erupted, according to West Melbourne fire officials. The driver is said to have died, according to West Melbourne...
WEST MELBOURNE, FL

