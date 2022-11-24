Read full article on original website
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
Chicken war heats up with new restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
fox35orlando.com
Why plumbers call the day after Thanksgiving 'Brown Friday'
ORLANDO, Fla. - While shoppers call the Friday after Thanksgiving Black Friday, plumbers are bracing for what they consider "Brown Friday." Sound kind of gross, right? But the name wasn't given for the reason you might be thinking of. The Friday after Thanksgiving is called "Brown Friday" because it tends...
WESH
Officials search for 73-year-old Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE:. On Monday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez gave an update on the search. He said crews are focusing their efforts on looking in the area where Herman McClenton Sr. was last seen. "We're hoping he's still in this area," he said. Lopez asked residents...
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
mynews13.com
Check out this Orlando area auto shop that specializes in a one of a kind car
ORLANDO, Fla. — Back to the Future is a quintessential movie from the 80's and one most, if not all, will remember fondly. Not just for the film's quirky plot, but for one of the props that made it famous. That classic "time machine" the DeLorean. What You Need...
villages-news.com
Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square
A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
mynews13.com
Volusia residents line up to get disaster assistance at one-day pop-up center in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A one-day-only disaster assistance center opened in New Smyrna Beach on Monday morning, and dozens of people lined up for hours to get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration. The pop-up center was a one-stop shop for those seeking...
mynews13.com
Search for missing man with dementia continues
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On Monday, November 28, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office gave new updates on the search of a missing 73-year-old Eustis man with dementia, Herman McClenton. What You Need To Know. McClenton went missing on Thanksgiving day. Deputies are still searching. The family will stay in town...
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
floridaescape.com
4 Annual Events Not To Miss In Melbourne Florida
If you’re looking for an event ideal for the entire family or if friends are coming along, the annual events in Melbourne Florida are worth considering for your next trip. You’ll be in for an escapade that ensures an unforgettable gastronomic experience with activities for everyone. Let’s take...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
mynews13.com
Stinky situation: Many Lake Co. residents report missed trash pickup
TAVARES, Fla. — In Lake County residents said trash pickup has been anything but predictable. A Tavares resident talks about the increased delays and even missed collections over the past few months. What You Need To Know. Lake County has received complaints about these missed collections from customers. The...
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
mynews13.com
For early morning travelers, long lines at Orlando International
ORLANDO, Fla. – As holiday travelers headed home on Saturday, they were met with large crowds at the Orlando International Airport. The early morning hours saw some of the worst foot traffic as families crowded towards security. What You Need To Know. Long lines expected this weekend at Orlando...
villages-news.com
Adorable Squirrel Near Lake Okahumpka
This adorable squirrel was snacking away and making yummy sounds near Lake Okahumpka. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
mynews13.com
Car crashes into West Melbourne fireworks store causing blaze
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Crews in West Melbourne are on scene of a fire that started inside a Phantom Fireworks store. A car crashed into the building shortly before the fire erupted, according to West Melbourne fire officials. The driver is said to have died, according to West Melbourne...
