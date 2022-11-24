ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

papreplive.com

Kyree Butler’s blocked punt boosts Upper Dublin to D1-5A title

UPPER DUBLIN >> Upper Dublin has been dominant on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball all season. In the first three rounds of the district playoffs, the Cardinals scored 100 points and held their opponents to zero. In the District 1-5A championship game Friday night, it was special...
DUBLIN, PA
easternpafootball.com

Danville falls in a heartbreaker to Wyomissing Area

DANVILLE – The last two seasons have ended for Danville in the state playoffs with lopsided losses. Two years ago, the Ironmen went to Wyomissing on a Saturday afternoon and fell by 30 points in the state semifinals to the Spartans, who went on to finish as the state runner-up.
DANVILLE, PA
bubearcats.com

Men's basketball edged by La Salle 65-62

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – La Salle (3-3) closed the game with an 11-4 run to overtake visiting Binghamton men's basketball (3-3) 65-62 Saturday afternoon at Tom Gola Arena. The Bearcats played a superb second half and had their Atlantic-10 member hosts on the ropes with a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. But with BU pushing the floor in the final 10 seconds, La Salle collapsed to the 3-point line and forced a heavily-contested offline shot at the buzzer.
BINGHAMTON, NY
CBS Philly

Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area.  Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel.   As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police

A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
EASTON, PA
wdiy.org

Emmaus | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's In a Name?, Mike Flynn takes another dive into Lehigh Valley history with an exploration of Emmaus, in southern Lehigh County. As part of his investigation, Mike speaks with Jeanne Harakal, president of the Emmaus Historical Society about the roots of the borough's name in the Bible and the Moravian Church, as well as why there are two spellings of Emmaus...or is it "Emaus?"
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
WYOMISSING, PA
Daily Voice

Man Jumps 30 Feet Into Neshaminy Creek After Five-Car Crash On I-95: Report

A man was conscious and alert after jumping 30 feet off I-95 into a creek below following a five-car crash early Saturday, Nov. 26 in Bucks County, Levittown Now reports. The initial call at 5:18 a.m. said one person had been ejected in the northbound crash at the Bensalem and Bristol Township border, responders soon learned that victim was a jumper into Neshaminy Creek, the outlet said citing Newportville Fire Company Chief John Doster.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Schwenksville Woman Cited in Perkiomen Crash

PERKIOMEN PA – A 55-year-old Harleysville woman sustained a possible but unidentified injury as the result of an accident between two motor vehicles on Skippack Pike at its intersection with Haldeman Road in Perkiomen Township, Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop K Barracks in Skippack reported Wednesday (Nov. 23, 2022).
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Meet Your 2022 Best of Berks Winners!

After you voted by the thousands and the tallies were made, these 35 came out on top. On the following pages, get to know this year's winners a bit better, as well as the Lifetime honorees who have earned 10 or more "Best of Berks" designations over time. BEST SPOT...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Allentown leaves 1 man injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub. Gunfire was reported at the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.
NORRISTOWN, PA

