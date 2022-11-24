Read full article on original website
Related
Burley, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Preston High School basketball team will have a game with Burley High School on November 26, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
kmvt
CSI men and women sweep the ICCU Invitational
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Final Scores: Women: Treasure Valley Community College 40, CSI 100. Men: McCook Community College 61, CSI 96.
kmvt
Early ski season boons business for ski and snowboard shops in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ski and snowboard season is officially underway with both Pomerelle and Bald Mountain both opening for 2022-23 in the past few weeks. The early start to the season means a boost for local businesses like Claude’s Sports, which offers rentals, tuning and sales of all things ski-related.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID, is a small, quiet town tucked into the canyonlands of southern Idaho. But this place is keeping a big secret: a surprisingly toothsome food scene. From laid-back diner omelets to upscale ribeyes, Twin Falls has something for every palate. To help you on your epicurean journey, we...
WATCH: Did You Know This 70s TV Show Filmed In Southern Idaho?
The more I learn about Southern Idaho and its history with film and TV, the more it makes sense that Sun Valley is like a mini Hollywood. We’ve written numerous stories about movies that were filmed in Idaho, Breakfast of Champions was filmed in Twin Falls and Napoleon Dynamite was shot in Preston. We’ve also had stories about the various TV shows that have been filmed here, including Wayward Pines and COPS plus episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Imperfects say they visit Idaho. But somehow we’ve missed a classic TV show from the 70s that had multiple episodes shot in Twin Falls. That TV show was called Cannon and it ran from 1971 until 1976.
kmvt
Twin Falls small businesses looking forward to Cyber Monday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Small Business Saturday has passed, but some shops in Twin Falls are hoping shoppers continue the trend of locals supporting locals, as Cyber Monday approaches. “They can come out and support the people in their community that support the community. Those are the businesses that...
kmvt
CSI to hold Candlelight Vigil for U of I students on Tuesday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In solidarity, and remembrance of the four victims tragically lost in the quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho, the College of Southern Idaho is holding a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening. The candlelight vigil was the idea of the CSI Student Senate Government, as...
kmvt
Twin Falls chili cook-off raises money for a worthy cause
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —People’s taste buds were feeling a little tingly in Twin Falls on Saturday, as the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall hosted a chili cook-off and fundraiser on Saturday. Eight people entered the contest, with a variety of different meats and heats to their chili. Some...
kmvt
First big snowfall of the year means a busy morning for local Snowplow Drivers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho experienced the first big snowfall of the year. Meaning Monday morning saw road conditions that were less than favorable. Typically, the first big snow fall is a wakeup call for local divers. Officials say it takes time for motorists to remember how their vehicles handle the snow.
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
Anyone Else Hear Weird Loud Noises First Thing In The Morning In Twin Falls?
Over the past couple of weeks when I get up early in the morning, I have heard some strangely loud noises that I haven't heard before. And it has been consistent over the last few weeks. Anyone else notice?. Loud Noises Early In The Morning In Twin Falls. Between 4...
kmvt
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An infant is in critical condition on a ventilator, after suffering from suspected child abuse. On Friday, November 25th, Twin Falls Police were dispatched to 507 Addison Avenue West, apartment #6 for a report of a two-month old boy having difficulty breathing and bleeding from his nose.
Local sheriff's deputies seize marijuana, guns, over $13K cash during drug bust
BURLEY — Two local men were arrested Tuesday after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Burley and uncovered large amounts of marijuana, several firearms and over $13,000 in cash. Brandon Manuel Jauregui Diaz, 19, and Erick Diaz, 23, both of Burley, each face one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. Erick also faces one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, court records show ...
Comments / 0