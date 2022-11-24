ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.5 The Fan

Why should people move to Boise? (Wrong Answers Only)

Wanting to have some fun with our listeners and knowing that locals are frustrated with the influx of people that have moved here and are continuing to do so, I wanted to ask one simple question, but with a twist. Why should people move to Boise/Treasure Valley? (Wrong Answers Only)
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Locals Share 5 Total Pros to Living in Boise

Everywhere has their ups and downs, but I think most people would say Boise has more pros than cons. This really hit me over Thanksgiving because I was able to speak with people who aren’t from here about all the amazing things Boise has to offer — and there are a lot more good things to say about Boise than there are bad things to say, we just don't say them often enough :)
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!

The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Airline Offers Cheap $70 Flight Deals From Boise For Cyber Monday

What comes to mind when you think of Cyber Monday? Is it shopping sprees? Insane deals? The urge to turn off all of your credit cards before you make an impulse decision?. We get it...some deals are too good to resist, especially with Christmas coming up. We're willing to bet, however, that travel isn't something you would expect to see as part of Cyber Monday.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Turkey Alternatives Are More Common On Thanksgiving Than Most Know

If gratitude is the star on Thanksgiving, is what we feast on really all that important? If you ask me, my answer is a firm "no." It's only been a few years since I learned of others who felt the same as me. As it turns out, we're not the rare birds many of us thought we were. Contesting turkey at Thanksgiving is a dilemma as old as the holiday itself.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Top Deal-Breakers You Need to Know Before Dating in Boise

The dating world can be a brutal place, especially with how so much of it relies on technology. The last dating app I was ever familiar with was Tinder and even then, I can't tell you what swiping left means as opposed to swiping right. Thankfully, I don't have to navigate the dating world in 2022 but there are still some brave souls out there navigating the unpredictable world of dating.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready

Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
MERIDIAN, ID
105.5 The Fan

10 Boise Stores Closed For Thanksgiving

In the past, the consensus seemed to be that most Americans needed to do some kind of shopping on Thanksgiving. Perhaps a quick run to the grocery store for an extra jar of gravy, or the hardware store to fix that light in your guest bedroom, or a trip to pickup earplugs so you don't have to listen to your racist uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

6 Ways to Get Even With Boise’s Worst Drivers

Until we're pulled over on the shoulder, showing our drivers license and registration to the Blue, few among us admit to being a crappy driver. Even then, most of us still deny it. We insist our on-ramp entries are on-point. Fast or slow, tailgating or haphazardly veering, we change lanes like every lane is ours for the taking.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

6 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Thanksgiving

We know that when it comes to Thanksgiving Day, there’s no “one size fits all” solution when it comes to traditions!. More and more major retailers are opting to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day and we’ve heard from families all over the Treasure Valley how thankful they are for that decision. The majority of our listeners have told us that they feel that Thanksgiving is a day for family and nothing else.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

How To Help Family of Missing Idaho Boy With Christmas

While a lot of families are getting together for the holidays this year, the community and family of Michael Vaughan continue to hold their breath as the search continues for the now 6-year-old. It’s heartbreaking to think about and as a fellow parent, I can’t begin to imagine the pain, suffering, and agony this family is experiencing. A feeling that I imagine is amplified to a painful degree this time of year.
FRUITLAND, ID
105.5 The Fan

Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home

It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
FRUITLAND, ID
105.5 The Fan

Stunning $1.5 Million Home in Kuna Has Extremely Cozy Master Bathroom

So, I found an awesome country home in Kuna, and not only is it on 15-acres of gorgeous, country land... but just wait until you see the pictures of the master bathroom in this place. Yes, I just said bathroom. Seriously, that’s my favorite part. It looks so incredibly warm and cozy, and I now want a bathroom exactly like this someday.
KUNA, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

