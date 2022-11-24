Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Christmas Events Planned Saturday At Jeffers Bend Environmental Center
Jeffers Bend Environmental Center will welcome the holiday season with Christmas at the Bend Saturday, December 3. Jeffers Bend volunteer David Chiles says Saturday will be a fun-filled day for children of all ages at the environmental center that is located on Metcalf Lane in Hopkinsville. Chiles adds there will...
wkdzradio.com
Family The Focus Of Downtown Hopkinsville Christmas Events
Hopkinsville Christmas parade activities will begin December 9 with the Christmas Tree lighting and continue Saturday, December 10, with the HES Christmas parade. Tab Brockman and Toby Hudson with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say the tree lighting will be a special ceremony for the entire family. Hudson and Brockman say...
wkdzradio.com
The Way Cookie And Candy Bazaar Set For December 3
A major fundraiser and social event will return to the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex Saturday, December 3, to raise funds for The Way Christian Youth Center in Cadiz. The Way volunteer Marsha Petro says supporters can stop by the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex Saturday afternoon to get a supply of sweets to kick off the holiday season.
whopam.com
Shop Small Saturday welcomes good turnout downtown
Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with shoppers, as people turned out to shop local as part of Shop Small Saturday. Businesses had deals and bargains, from East Ninth Street to East Fifth Street and every where in between, where folks were able to enjoy handcraft, locally made wares and food. Laura Faulker with the Downtown Renaissance District says the initiative—which was sponsored by J. Schrecker Jewelry—is all about showing those small businesses some appreciation for choosing to call Hopkinsville and Christian County home.
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
WBKO
Smell the flowers on “Small Business Saturday” in Southcentral Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Black Friday has come and gone, the holiday deals have not. The Saturday after Black Friday is known as “Small Business Saturday,” to encourage holiday shopping at local stores instead of the big-chain stores like the day prior. One local business in...
wkdzradio.com
Wonda Torian, 72 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 72-year-old Wonda Joyce Torian, of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, November 29 at 12 pm at Gamble Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Charles Sparkman, 88 of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 88-year-old Charles Sparkman of Hopkinsville will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
James Loman Jr., 62 of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 62-year-old James Edward Loman, Jr, of Hopkinsville, will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Bank robbed on Lowes Drive in Clarksville, photos released
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A bank in St. Bethlehem was robbed Monday morning by a man showing a note but no weapon. At 11 a.m., Clarksville Police responded to a bank robbery at the Regions Bank at 2155 Lowes Drive, according to police Lt. Charles Gill. The robber...
Country hams and memories of Thanksgiving rituals
A few weeks before Thanksgiving, I headed out one morning to find a country ham for my cousin Tommy, who lives in northern West Virginia where grocery stores don’t generally sell them. The best country ham purveyors are concentrated mainly in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. I waited until Hopkinsville’s...
rewind943.com
Mobile home destroyed in Calvert Drive fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service responded to a fire at 959 Calvert Drive on Sunday just after 8:40 p.m. Fire Chief Ed Baggett said when firefighters arrived a mobile home was fully engulfed. Baggett said there was one person in the home who escaped...
wkdzradio.com
Martha Bundy, 73 of Pembroke
A celebration of life will be held at a later time for 73-year-old Martha Sue Morrow Bundy, of Pembroke. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
James “Jim” Kennedy, 76 of Elkton
Funeral services for 76-year old James "Jim" Raymond Kennedy, of Guthrie will be Tuesday, November 29 at 11 am at the Elkton Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Todd County Meadow Haven. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 and again Tuesday morning at the church. Latham Funeral...
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
wkdzradio.com
Governor And First Lady Pleased To See Tornado Recovery
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are pleased with signs of recovery in Dawson Springs as the one year anniversary of the December 10 tornado approaches.During a recent stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park to visit with Dawson Springs tornado survivors and first responders Governor Beshear said progress has been made but there is still more to do.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday evening. At about 5:34 p.m., the pedestrian was hit near 1683 Fort Campbell Blvd., in front of Wendy’s, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
WBKO
BGPD investigating bank robbery, searching for suspect underway
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a bank robbery off Campbell Lane. The robbery happened at Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Police said the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash. He left the area and headed in an unknown direction. “We...
wkdzradio.com
KYTC District 2’s Focusing Heavily On Pembroke Connector
Perhaps the hottest project right now for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 is the “Pembroke Connector” — as it would better connect commerce, tourism and daily travelers along KY 115 in southern Christian County to the I-24 corridor. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council...
whopam.com
HPD investigating burglary at Game Exchange
Hopkinsville Police are investigating an early Saturday morning burglary at Game Exchange on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Unknown suspects used a brick to shatter a window to gain entry and then took an unknown amount of electronics, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 3 a.m.
