Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
School Board Accepts Walker’s Resignation
The Christian County Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday afternoon to begin the process of replacing District 4 board member Michael Walker after he resigned from the school board seat. Superintendent Chris Bentzel told board members he had received a resignation letter from Walker. The board accepted...
whopam.com
Five CCPS students named to All-State Choir
The Christian County Public School System is celebrating five high school students for being named to the All-State Choir. Kyler Hawkins, Laythan Hollimon, and Donari Merritt from Christian County High School, and Imani Dunn and Gracie Lovelady from Hopkinsville High School were chosen based on their outstanding audition performances. The students will perform at the Kentucky Music Educators Association in February 2023.
wkdzradio.com
Disaster Recovery A Focus For Beshear Heading Into 2023
Governor Andy Beshear’s visit to west Kentucky last week, along with First Lady Britainy Beshear, was two-fold. A stop at the Pennyrile Forest State Park was meant for Thanksgiving with Dawson Springs and Marshall County families and first responders, nearly a year after the devastating December 10 tornadoes. The...
wkdzradio.com
Charles Sparkman, 88 of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 88-year-old Charles Sparkman of Hopkinsville will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
James Loman Jr., 62 of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 62-year-old James Edward Loman, Jr, of Hopkinsville, will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Selected For AG Election Audit
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that Christian County is one of 12 randomly selected counties that will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. In addition to Christian County, the other counties chosen for the audit to be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations are Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Daviess, and Breathitt counties.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2022-23 Caldwell County Cheerleaders
The Caldwell County High School cheerleaders posed for photos during Picture Day this past week at the CAB gym.
wkdzradio.com
Walter ‘TC’ Chambers, 86 of Pembroke
Funeral services for 86 year-old Walter “T.C.” Chambers of Pembroke will be Thursday, December 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
wkdzradio.com
Wonda Torian, 72 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 72-year-old Wonda Joyce Torian, of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, November 29 at 12 pm at Gamble Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Governor And First Lady Pleased To See Tornado Recovery
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are pleased with signs of recovery in Dawson Springs as the one year anniversary of the December 10 tornado approaches.During a recent stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park to visit with Dawson Springs tornado survivors and first responders Governor Beshear said progress has been made but there is still more to do.
wkdzradio.com
Family The Focus Of Downtown Hopkinsville Christmas Events
Hopkinsville Christmas parade activities will begin December 9 with the Christmas Tree lighting and continue Saturday, December 10, with the HES Christmas parade. Tab Brockman and Toby Hudson with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say the tree lighting will be a special ceremony for the entire family. Hudson and Brockman say...
wkdzradio.com
Mike Walker To Resign From Christian County School Board
The Christian County Board of Education will meet Monday afternoon to begin the process of replacing board member Mike Walker. According to an advance agenda from the board, the meeting will be held virtually at 4:00 Monday afternoon. The board will hear details about the resignation of Mike Walker. Board...
WKRN
Housing a top priority for Clarksville mayor
Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a fire at the log cabin Eversong at the Historic Stone Hall overlooking the Stones River at the edge of Donelson Monday morning. Stoner Creek students return after 2020 tornado. Stoner Creek students return after 2020 tornado. Recall Roundup: Nov. 28,...
wkdzradio.com
The Way Cookie And Candy Bazaar Set For December 3
A major fundraiser and social event will return to the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex Saturday, December 3, to raise funds for The Way Christian Youth Center in Cadiz. The Way volunteer Marsha Petro says supporters can stop by the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex Saturday afternoon to get a supply of sweets to kick off the holiday season.
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
wkdzradio.com
James “Jim” Kennedy, 76 of Elkton
Funeral services for 76-year old James "Jim" Raymond Kennedy, of Guthrie will be Tuesday, November 29 at 11 am at the Elkton Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Todd County Meadow Haven. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 and again Tuesday morning at the church. Latham Funeral...
wkdzradio.com
Martha Bundy, 73 of Pembroke
A celebration of life will be held at a later time for 73-year-old Martha Sue Morrow Bundy, of Pembroke. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Christmas Events Planned Saturday At Jeffers Bend Environmental Center
Jeffers Bend Environmental Center will welcome the holiday season with Christmas at the Bend Saturday, December 3. Jeffers Bend volunteer David Chiles says Saturday will be a fun-filled day for children of all ages at the environmental center that is located on Metcalf Lane in Hopkinsville. Chiles adds there will...
wkdzradio.com
KYTC District 2’s Focusing Heavily On Pembroke Connector
Perhaps the hottest project right now for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 is the “Pembroke Connector” — as it would better connect commerce, tourism and daily travelers along KY 115 in southern Christian County to the I-24 corridor. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council...
clarksvillenow.com
Connecting neighborhoods to schools next door: CMCSS details plans for 13 sidewalk projects
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System recently unveiled a plan that would install sidewalks leading to area schools. The sidewalks would give nearby students a safe way to travel to class while keeping them off the roads and out of traffic. The plan comes with...
Comments / 1