Cole County, MO

Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Many people are gathered with family and friends this holiday weekend.

For first responders it is just another day at the office.

Cole County EMS and the Boone County Fire Protection District describe what the holiday season is like for those we call in an emergency.

"With paid fire departments or paid ambulance services. it's when you're on shift, you're on shift, and it never fails,” said Gale Blomenkamp, of the Boone County Fire Protection District. We will have some emergencies on Thanksgiving Day

"They're calling us they're potentially having potentially one of their worst holidays," Cole County EMT John MacLeod said.

"For us to be interrupted to go help somebody else, that's OK because their day is a lot worse than ours," Blomenkamp said.

"You know that there's usually a lot of family there. you try your best just to help everybody as best you can," Cole County paramedic Jacob Chapman.

