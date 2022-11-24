Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods made headlines this past summer at The 150th Open for two completely different reasons. In what was possibly Woods' last competitive stroll around the Old Course at St. Andrews, McIlroy ascended to the top of the leaderboard and went into the pivotal final round with a share of the lead. Yet just days before, the two were hardly feeling their best as McIlroy revealed in an interview with The Independent that the pair contracted COVID-19 in the lead-up to the final major championship of the year.

