Rory McIlroy reveals he, Tiger Woods contracted COVID-19 ahead of 2022 British Open at St. Andrews
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods made headlines this past summer at The 150th Open for two completely different reasons. In what was possibly Woods' last competitive stroll around the Old Course at St. Andrews, McIlroy ascended to the top of the leaderboard and went into the pivotal final round with a share of the lead. Yet just days before, the two were hardly feeling their best as McIlroy revealed in an interview with The Independent that the pair contracted COVID-19 in the lead-up to the final major championship of the year.
NASSAU, Bahamas — Wait a minute. That’s not how this was supposed to go. This week in the Bahamas was supposed to be the beginning of Tiger Woods’ next chapter as a golfer. There have been plenty of chapters, of course. And plenty of beginnings. But the announcement that came Monday afternoon — that Woods was a WD from his own tournament due to plantar fasciitis — was decidedly not part of the plan.
Mexico's Mayakoba Resort jumps ship from PGA Tour to LIV Golf
The 16th edition of the PGA Tour visiting the Riviera Maya in Mexico, south of Cancun, which was played earlier this month, will be its final rendition. Golfweek has learned that the El Camaleon Golf Club, which has regularly hosted the World Wide Technologies Championship at Mayakoba is set to be the site of the first LIV Golf tournament in February 2023. Multiple sources have confirmed that an announcement is expected as early as Tuesday.
