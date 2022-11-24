ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy reveals he, Tiger Woods contracted COVID-19 ahead of 2022 British Open at St. Andrews

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods made headlines this past summer at The 150th Open for two completely different reasons. In what was possibly Woods' last competitive stroll around the Old Course at St. Andrews, McIlroy ascended to the top of the leaderboard and went into the pivotal final round with a share of the lead. Yet just days before, the two were hardly feeling their best as McIlroy revealed in an interview with The Independent that the pair contracted COVID-19 in the lead-up to the final major championship of the year.
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ unexpected WD echoes the past, warns of the future

NASSAU, Bahamas — Wait a minute. That’s not how this was supposed to go. This week in the Bahamas was supposed to be the beginning of Tiger Woods’ next chapter as a golfer. There have been plenty of chapters, of course. And plenty of beginnings. But the announcement that came Monday afternoon — that Woods was a WD from his own tournament due to plantar fasciitis — was decidedly not part of the plan.
Golf Digest

Rules Review: Can I place a club on the ground to help me line up a shot?

Training aids are their own golf cottage industry, and alignment sticks might be the granddaddy of them all. They’re so ubiquitous that tour players have their own bespoke leather “headcovers” to protect them. There’s no doubt a stick can literally get you pointed in the right direction...
Golf.com

Pro golf weddings and Thanksgiving celebrations | Rogers Report

Hello friends and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report, where we have our therapists on the other line after learning about Tiger’s Hero World Challenge withdrawal. If you’re in mourning like I am, please consider this your sign to splurge a little bit extra this Cyber Monday. It’s only right.
Golf Digest

Sergio Garcia's incredible—and historic—playing streak is coming to an end

On July 4, 1999, in just his sixth professional start on the then European Tour (and a month before his breakout showdown with Tiger Woods at the PGA at Medinah), Sergio Garcia claimed a three-shot victory over Angel Cabrera at the Murphy’s Irish Open. It was the first of 16 wins for the Spaniard on the Old World Circuit, and in the moment propelled the then 19-year-old for the first time into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Golf.com

Tiger Woods has potential for largest-ever career OWGR jump at Hero

World No. 1,266 Tiger Woods is certainly not used to that prefix ahead of his name. However, what comes with sitting at the lowest ranking in his 30 years of playing Official World Golf Ranking-eligible events is the chance to make the largest single jump of his career next week at the Hero World Challenge.
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Cameron Smith’s gear at the 2022 Australian PGA Championship

Cameron Smith wrapped up his third Australian PGA Championship title with a three-shot victory on Sunday. Take a closer look at the Titleist equipment setup he used to get the job done. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6X shaft), 10 degrees. 3-wood: Titleist TSR2 (Fujikura Ventus TR Blue...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mexico's Mayakoba Resort jumps ship from PGA Tour to LIV Golf

The 16th edition of the PGA Tour visiting the Riviera Maya in Mexico, south of Cancun, which was played earlier this month, will be its final rendition. Golfweek has learned that the El Camaleon Golf Club, which has regularly hosted the World Wide Technologies Championship at Mayakoba is set to be the site of the first LIV Golf tournament in February 2023. Multiple sources have confirmed that an announcement is expected as early as Tuesday.
Golf.com

A 4-step guide to hitting an effective low punch shot

The low punch is a shot every player should have in his or her arsenal. Not only is it a useful weapon when playing in the wind, it’s also an important round-preservation tactic you can employ to mitigate the damage from a wayward shot, or escape a bad situation.

