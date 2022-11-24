ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested For October Shooting

Louisville Metro Police Officers arrested a man Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross, 45 of Louisville, was lodged in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a...
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
Wave 3

Louisville man arrested on burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested over the weekend on burglary charges. On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest...
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Wave 3

Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man who was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
Wave 3

Teenager injured after shooting in Algonquin Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a girl in her mid-teens was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue around 8:45 p.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. She told officers she was walking alone in...
Wave 3

Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father is mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Andrea Perks was shot several times Wednesday morning on South 32nd Street and Hazel Street. Her father, Antonio Perks, Sr., just wants answers. In a matter of days he goes from planning her...
Wave 3

LMDC graduation brings in 6 officers with correctional experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. All of the officers graduating come in with prior experience working in jails. Two of the officers come in with experience at LMDC, and one new correction officer comes...
Wave 3

Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2:15 p.m., Louisville officers responded to the 1100 block of Place Blanc on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said an altercation broke out...
WHAS11

Teenage girl shot while walking in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot while walking alone in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers...
Wave 3

19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
Wave 3

JCPS employee struck by school bus mirror

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was struck by a school bus mirror near Eastern High School. This happened Monday morning in Middletown. JCPS confirmed the employee was taken to a hospital with shoulder and leg pain. This is all the information available at this time.
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
