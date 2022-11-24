Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
Wave 3
Louisville mother ‘traumatized’ after finding bullet lying under her Christmas tree
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is trying to leave her neighborhood, after she found a stray bullet lying under her family’s Christmas tree. The woman, who asked not to be identified, lives on Berry Boulevard in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. She told WAVE News she returned home...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested For October Shooting
Louisville Metro Police Officers arrested a man Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross, 45 of Louisville, was lodged in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a...
Wave 3
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested on burglary charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested over the weekend on burglary charges. On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest...
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Wave 3
Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man who was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
Wave 3
Teenager injured after shooting in Algonquin Neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a girl in her mid-teens was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue around 8:45 p.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. She told officers she was walking alone in...
Wave 3
Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father is mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Andrea Perks was shot several times Wednesday morning on South 32nd Street and Hazel Street. Her father, Antonio Perks, Sr., just wants answers. In a matter of days he goes from planning her...
Wave 3
Clarksville police searching for suspect accused of leading officers on weekend chase
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for a suspect accused of leading Clarksville police on a chase Saturday evening. Clarksville Police said around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Byron Drive on reports of a man who had hit a woman at the location and threatened to stab her.
WLKY.com
2 people on the run after police chase, crash and drug bust in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Phyllis Wicker was driving to the grocery store on Saturday night when she got roped into a crazy situation. She was getting ready to turn right on Lewis and Clark Parkway when a car came out of nowhere and slammed into her Ford and another vehicle on Greentree Boulevard.
Wave 3
LMDC graduation brings in 6 officers with correctional experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. All of the officers graduating come in with prior experience working in jails. Two of the officers come in with experience at LMDC, and one new correction officer comes...
Wave 3
Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2:15 p.m., Louisville officers responded to the 1100 block of Place Blanc on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said an altercation broke out...
Teenage girl shot while walking in Algonquin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot while walking alone in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers...
Wave 3
19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
Wave 3
JCPS employee struck by school bus mirror
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was struck by a school bus mirror near Eastern High School. This happened Monday morning in Middletown. JCPS confirmed the employee was taken to a hospital with shoulder and leg pain. This is all the information available at this time.
wdrb.com
Portland family asking for answers 10 years after murder of father remains unsolved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local grandmother is asking for closure for Christmas as she prepares to mark a devastating milestone. Christmas Day will mark 10 years since Pat Charles' grandson was killed in a drive-by shooting. The murder remains unsolved. The joy of the holiday season will be forever...
Wave 3
Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took 60 firefighters hours to get the burning warehouse fire at S. 13th and Hill Streets under control Friday. Now, WAVE has learned the building has been on the city’s radar for some time. The fire department raised safety concerns following a routine fire...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
wdrb.com
LMPD arrests man in connection with shooting death of man in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man in the city's Russell neighborhood last month. Torrey Cross was arrested Friday afternoon on "a warrant charging him with murder," LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. The shooting happened on Oct....
Comments / 0