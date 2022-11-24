Joe Salem Thanksgiving dinner distribution continues it's tradition

Corpus Christi’s Joe Salem Thanksgiving dinner tradition continue to help families with a free meal.

For the 79th year, the community was able to receive a free meal at the dinner distribution

“It’s a big help. Like for me I'm a painter and I work for myself. Sometimes it’s busy it’s good sometimes it’s not. And it helps people like me," said Elias Martinez who was in line waiting for his meal.

“It’s such a blessing to have all these people care about everybody that can’t get for themselves you know. And for the elderly people and for the elderly people that cannot make it up here," said Brandon Herdon who was getting meals also.

The event had many volunteers to help set up and hand out just over 500 meals to the community. One of the organizer’s Elaine Medina said folks coming to the event got some turkey, sides, dessert, drink and utensils.

“Also we will have fruit bags available. So they’ll be putting fruit in a bag and snacks," said Elaine Medina who was one of the organizers.

To continue the tradition of making sure someone has a meal whether they are alone or with family

“Every year we just want to bring what we can to the community just to help out," said Medina.

It's what Thanksgiving is all about.

“Thanksgiving is you know, we should be grateful and thankful for what we have and for us you know we just want to teach that to our children," said Medina.