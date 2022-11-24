ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Mid-Continent Public Library names Aaron Mason as new CEO, director

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVO26_0jMkPmAH00

The Mid-Continent Public Library (MCPL) named Aaron B. Mason as its new library director and CEO during a board of trustees meeting on Nov. 15.

Mason will replace Steve Potter, who announced his retirement in February after 34 years with the MCPL and 11 years as director.

He'll begin his role on Jan. 17, 2023 and oversee the MCPL's 33 branches which stretch across Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.

Mason is coming from Cleveland, Ohio, where he most recently served as the Cleveland Public Library's Senior Director of Outreach Programming Services, according to a release from the MCPL.

“Throughout my career, my mission has been to remove roadblocks and support the public’s right to shape the library experience to their interests," Mason said in the release. "With the help of dedicated librarians, we have built an environment where people of all ages can dream, create, and grow. Continuing this work in support of Mid-Continent Public Library is a dream come true."

Mason earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana University and later a Master of Library and Information Science from Kent State University.


Comments / 2

Related
bluevalleypost.com

What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
CJ Coombs

Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'

Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
LAWRENCE, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried

John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire

Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Hall Scheduled For Court Appearance December 6th

The next appearance for 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe will be December 6th in Clinton County Court. The Change of Venue was approved in October by Judge Ryan Horsman. Hall has remained in custody at the Clinton County Detention Center with no bond allowed on a charge of alleged 1st Degree Murder.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy