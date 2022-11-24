Elizabeth City, North Carolina hosts Hot Cocoa Crawl and other holiday events through Jan. 15

The weather outside is frightful but a cup of hot chocolate makes it delightful.

Head to Elizabeth City for its annual Hot Cocoa Crawl Friday through Jan. 15. This charming town is pulling out the holiday decorations and treats to transform the community into the “Hot Chocolate Capital of the World” for visitors to sip, shop and stay. More than 30 businesses will feature hot cocoa beverages and desserts, and hot cocoa-themed events, décor and gifts.

Start a self-guided trail with some of these hot cocoa drinks and eats:

“The Dirty Snowman” is hot chocolate à la mode — hot cocoa, Bailey’s Irish cream, whipped cream vodka, chocolate shavings and ice cream. Available at The Mills Downtown Bistro, 200 N Poindexter St., 252-621-1471, millsbistro.com .

The “House of the Maker,” a mocha and vanilla latte stout, and the “Dawn of Beginning,” a vanilla latte stout with flavors of hot cocoa and coffee, are available at the Ghost Harbor Brewing Company , 602 E. Colonial Ave., 252-599-1030, ghostharborbrewing.com .

The “Cocoa Bombe Dessert” with vanilla and chocolate gelatos, almonds and a cherry, is encased in a chocolate shell. It’s available at the Elizabeth City Pizza Company, 507 E. Main St, 252-787-4992, ecpizzaco.com .

Stocking stuffers will be available around town such as the handmade candles featuring the scents of cake batter cream and chocolate in a glass mug by Sultry Scent Company , 606 E. Main St., 252-436-8390, sultryscentco.com ; and hot cocoa and marshmallow shaped and scented, plant-based soaps by Copper Canyon Soap Company , 507 E. Main St., 252-621-1472, coppercanyonsoapco.com .

The Philemon House Bed and Breakfast will showcase a farmhouse breakfast, chocolate tea service and a chocoholic dessert drop. The Blue Ruby at Grice-Fearing House — the oldest house in Elizabeth City — will offer hot chocolate sundaes on Sundays, including hot chocolate brownie sundaes, signature shakes and other treats. Guests at the Foreman House Bed and Breakfast get 24-hour access to a hot cocoa station.

Additional holiday events are happening during the Hot Cocoa Crawl such as the Holiday Celebration and Grand Illumination on Friday, and the First Friday ArtWalk on Dec. 2 followed by the Lighted Boat parade. Plan the itinerary accordingly.

Can’t make it to Elizabeth City? Here’s a hot cocoa recipe to get the spirit festive at home.

___

Recipe

The Mills Bistro: “Dirty Snowman”

INGREDIENTS

Equal parts: Baileys Irish cream, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur and whipped cream vodka

Hot cocoa (made with whipping cream instead of water or milk)

Vanilla ice cream

INSTRUCTIONS

Rim coffee mug with chocolate syrup and dip in chocolate shavings.

Pour in the equal parts of the three liquors.

Add ice cream, and pour in hot cocoa to your liking.

Top with whipped cream and more chocolate shavings.

Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com ; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya

___

If you go

Where: Various locations, Elizabeth City, North Carolina

When: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Jan. 15.

Contact: 252-335-5330; for complete list of Hot Cocoa Crawl participants, hotcocoacapital.com