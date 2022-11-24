ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio

We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Sunshine finally returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man stabbed twice after trip to corner store

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 42-year-old man was walking home from the corner store when he was stabbed multiple times Friday evening. Police were called around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Ave. Police say the victim was stabbed twice in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New West side highway helps expand growth

“I feel like, I just fell intoa goldmine," says Sandra Garcia as she laughs explaining her 1/2 acre lot she calls home. Garcia moved to her home in the Legend Falls neighborhood three years ago. The neighborhood sits feet away from the new State Highway 211. According to a Bexar...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Regional Finals for four area football teams

Brennan, Smithson Valley, Boerne and Poth are the last football teams standing from the San Antonio area. One more win for any of them and it's on to state. Here's what the schedule looks like for the week ahead. Brennan vs. Westlake/Saturday at 2 pm Alamodome. Smithson Valley vs. College...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy