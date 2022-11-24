Read full article on original website
Rosario’s Mexican Café in Southtown closes
SAN ANTONIO — A popular Southtown establishment has closed its doors. Consistently named the ‘Best Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio’ by food critics, Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina has been a fixture at the corner of Alamo and St. Mary’s for more than two decades.
foxsanantonio.com
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
foxsanantonio.com
Help donate for Salvation Army's Love Beyond Christmas Red Kettle Campaign
Fox San Antonio unveiled its kettle in participation of the Parade of Kettles. It's a part of a fundraiser for Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign. FIFA World Cup 2022 is airing on Fox San Antonio, so to honor that and help local families, the theme of this year's kettle is the World Cup.
Cold front to bring more chilly temperatures to San Antonio this week
You're going to need to your coats again, San Antonio.
foxsanantonio.com
Sunshine finally returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed twice after trip to corner store
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 42-year-old man was walking home from the corner store when he was stabbed multiple times Friday evening. Police were called around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Ave. Police say the victim was stabbed twice in...
SAPD: One shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday shoppers at Ingram Park Mall got more excitement than they bargained for and it was not because of the sales, but a shooting. It caused tense moments for shoppers locked inside JCPenny who were separated from loved ones. San Antonio Police said two groups...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio area has 8 of Top 100 most congested roads in Texas, recent report says
SAN ANTONIO - If you've ever driven on the roads in and around San Antonio, you know that gridlock is a fact of life. But in a recent report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute , it was discovered that eight of the Top 100 most congested roads in the State of Texas were right here in the San Antonio area.
foxsanantonio.com
New West side highway helps expand growth
“I feel like, I just fell intoa goldmine," says Sandra Garcia as she laughs explaining her 1/2 acre lot she calls home. Garcia moved to her home in the Legend Falls neighborhood three years ago. The neighborhood sits feet away from the new State Highway 211. According to a Bexar...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County neighborhoods looking for 'eyes and ears' volunteers amid safety concerns
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Interest is growing in a Bexar County neighborhood program after recent crime incidents. Members say one catalyst was the sexual assault case in Luckey Ranch, which is still unsolved. Deputies tell us a man walked into a woman's home through an open garage door on Halloween, sexually...
foxsanantonio.com
Man who fatally shot ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving turns himself in
SAN ANTONIO – A man turned himself in to the San Antonio Police Department after he fatally shot his ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving. The shooting happened Thursday at around 9 p.m. at the 1500 block of Baggett Lane in Houston, Texas. Police say he broke into his...
foxsanantonio.com
Brandeis, Warren, and Marion's players' SA Sports All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Brandeis' Chris Bryson, Alex Wyatt, and Brady Zingelmann, Warren's Qwincy Amos and Darian Holmes, and Marion's Dominic Castellanos and Kross Kelso as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
foxsanantonio.com
H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below
SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said. The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital in...
Double rollover accident causes traffic problems on northside
SAN ANTONIO — A double rollover crash is causing traffic problems north of downtown Friday afternoon. The accident happened around noon on Loop 410 at Fredericksburg Road, police say. Avoid the area. This is a developing story. Learn more about KENS 5:. Since going on the air in 1950,...
Victim shot and killed on San Antonio's southeast side after road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a victim was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of town after a road rage incident. Police were called out to the 3300 block of SE Military Drive for reports of a shooting in progress. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot of the Walmart there.
foxsanantonio.com
Regional Finals for four area football teams
Brennan, Smithson Valley, Boerne and Poth are the last football teams standing from the San Antonio area. One more win for any of them and it's on to state. Here's what the schedule looks like for the week ahead. Brennan vs. Westlake/Saturday at 2 pm Alamodome. Smithson Valley vs. College...
foxsanantonio.com
Rain, thunderstorms expected to drench San Antonio area on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO - It looks like it could be a really wet Black Friday. A big upper low will be west of us early Friday which will put us in a favorable region for good atmospheric lift and decent moisture for rain chances. There will be just a hint of instability too for a thunder risk.
