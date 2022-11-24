ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Lost their patients! Stanford University kicks Alabama man off campus after he posed as a pre-med student, squatted in dorm for a YEAR and made Tinder profile wearing college sweater

An Alabama man has spent a year posing as a Stanford University pre-med student living in the campus dorms, integrating himself into student life even posting on Tinder photos of him in collegiate gear smiling with fellow students. William Curry, from Birmingham, had been squatting in at least five different...
STANFORD, CA
AllTrojans

D.J. Lagway had 'amazing' final USC Trojans visit

D.J. Lagway loved his final visit to USC over the weekend. And it helped that the Trojans beat Notre Dame on national television in front of a packed Coliseum. "It was amazing - the culture and the historic background USC has," Lagway told SBLive Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec. "Being around ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Robert Kraft Lends Patriots Team Plane to UVA Football Players Traveling to Teammates' Funerals

Three University of Virginia football players were killed earlier this month when they were shot following a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is helping University of Virginia football players travel to the funerals of three of their teammates who were killed in a shooting earlier this month. On Sunday, Nov. 13, former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old D'Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end; Devin Chandler, a junior wide receiver...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
People

People

