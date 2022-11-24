Three University of Virginia football players were killed earlier this month when they were shot following a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is helping University of Virginia football players travel to the funerals of three of their teammates who were killed in a shooting earlier this month. On Sunday, Nov. 13, former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old D'Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end; Devin Chandler, a junior wide receiver...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO