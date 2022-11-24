ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Annual turkey, ham giveaway in Chatham

The annual turkey and ham giveaway by Coach Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family — along with the support of Ben and Betty Davenport — will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place in Chatham. Three hundred turkeys and hams will...
CHATHAM, VA
WSET

Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Doctors Building to be turned into boutique hotel

A local developer has plans to turn the former Doctors Building in Danville's Old West End into a new hotel. Ed Walker, who created The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville, is now looking to transform the circa 1957 medical office complex into a 45-room boutique hotel while remaining true to its mid-century origins.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Habitat for Humanity begins work on new houses in Danville

Tammy Duncan lives in Cascade in a single-wide trailer with her two daughters where repairs are one step forward, three steps back. "I just got a lot of work that needs to be done to it, like the floors and stuff like that. My windows are messed up. I have some mold issues. Like, every time I try to fix something, there are 20 other things that need to be fixed," Duncan said.
DANVILLE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Christmas funs kicks off in Yanceyville on December 2

This coming weekend promises to be loads of fun and excitement for the community when Christmas kicks off in Caswell County. Many festivities are underway so be sure to let the newspaper know about events so they can be publicized. Getting some great photos? Be sure to send them to us with captions.
YANCEYVILLE, NC
WSLS

Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Weekend features much more dry time than wet time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We are waking up this morning to chilly temperatures. We'll make quick work of that and rebound to a comfortable feel this afternoon. Saturday features actually a rather nice afternoon. We start off with mostly sunny skies in the morning. Perhaps going back to partly...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Road Closure on Memorial Drive Begins Tuesday

A road closure at Memorial Dr between Primrose Pl and Central Blvd has been updated on, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 7:00 am, Tuesday, Nov 29, and is scheduled to end at 5:00 pm, Friday,...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Unclaimed property call

The City of Danville’s Treasurer’s Office, along with the Virginia Department of the Treasury, is bringing another unclaimed property virtual call event to help local citizens who might be owed funds they don’t know about. Customers can call 1-833-302-0704 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 2, to have staff check their name for missing money.
DANVILLE, VA

