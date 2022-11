Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat representing Virginia’s fourth Congressional District since 2017, died Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to his office. He was 61. Eachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement the congressman had been experiencing “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.” “We are all devastated at the […]

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO