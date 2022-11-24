ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

freddy fudpucker
3d ago

Sad, but nowdays, most all drs are the same way , want the money, but would rather let you die than actually find out the problem or admit they DO NOT KNOW.

Traci
3d ago

Yep, we are 2 months into a thus far undiagnosed debilitating illness that has my husband on unpaid medical leave, dozens of appts, and no answers. My own psychiatrist is pissed they initially tried to blame his mental health history that had nothing to do with this. No answers, no rush, no idea what it is. He's a mess, and no treatment, just suffering while trying to find answers. They don't care... they're more annoyed than anything. We provided an extremely detailed symptoms list at first that got kicked and they wanted shortened. We've done all the right things... they don't care one bit.

Buckhead
3d ago

gas lighting is the new term for what these "medical professionals" are doing on a daily basis to their patients

