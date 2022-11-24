Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump ignored advisers’ pleas to condemn Nick Fuentes after Mar-a-Lago Kanye West meeting
Leading Republicans have declined to criticise Donald Trump directly after he confirmed meeting at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists.The former president has sharply criticised Mr West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from their recent meeting, in which the disgraced artist apparently told Mr Trump he was running for president in 2024.Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Mr Fuentes, the...
Snap is ordering employees back to the office 4 days a week. CEO Evan Spiegel wants workers to sacrifice ‘individual convenience’ for ‘collective success’ in a policy called ‘default together’
“We’ve forgotten what we’ve lost—and what we could gain—by spending more time together,” wrote CEO Evan Spiegel.
Democracy is at risk. We can’t let oligarchs exploit British courts to silence their critics | David Davis
The super-rich are using expensive, lengthy and often bogus lawsuits to menace those who scrutinise them, says Conservative MP David Davis
Yes, the Chinese protests are about politics and freedom. But they are also about what COVID might do if it is let loose now
While a lot of attention has been given to the unprecedented protests in China about the “dynamic zero COVID” policy, not much has been written about the wider political context, and particularly the young people leading the protests. These young protesters have proven to be agile, and appear to be always a couple of steps ahead of the authorities, who are desperate to keep a lid on any uprising. They particularly do not want the wider world to know the extent of the protests. There have been reports that at the heart of the protests is a call for greater political...
Comments / 0