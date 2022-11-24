Read full article on original website
Kanye West was joined by Holocaust denier, Nick Fuentes, and white supremacist, Milo Yiannopoulos on Monday’s episode of the Timcast IRL podcast. While speaking with Tim Pool, the host of the YouTube channel with 1.4 million subscribers with a largely right-wing audience, West dove into a tirade over the recent media backlash surrounding his anti-semitic comments.
Leading Republicans have declined to criticise Donald Trump directly after he confirmed meeting at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists.The former president has sharply criticised Mr West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from their recent meeting, in which the disgraced artist apparently told Mr Trump he was running for president in 2024.Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Mr Fuentes, the...
Anyone hoping that 2023 will bring a tour from U2, which last hit the road in 2019, may be in for some disappointment. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. says in a new interview that if U2 did tour next year, it would be without him, as he faces surgery that he expects to take him out of commission for a while.
“We’ve forgotten what we’ve lost—and what we could gain—by spending more time together,” wrote CEO Evan Spiegel.
