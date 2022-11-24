ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

On eve of World Cup match, USMNT addresses a social media storm it didn't create

RAYYAN, Qatar - Going through a World Cup without any diversions is almost impossible because the planet's most popular sporting event transcends the game and invites conversation - and arguments - about geopolitics, culture and national pride. It's all part of what England Coach Gareth Southgate recently called "the tournament of external noise," and it reached a cacophony Monday for U.S. men's national team Coach Gregg Berhalter and his players.
MySanAntonio

Germany wins women's bobsled opener, Humphries wins bronze

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander of Germany won the opening women’s bobsled World Cup race of the season on Saturday, holding off the Swiss duo of Melanie Hasler and Nadja Pasternack. Kalicki...
MySanAntonio

'Disruptive' China prompts Canadian tilt toward Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is boosting military spending and expanding Canadian trade ties in the Indo-Pacific region as part of a "generational" policy shift aimed at countering China's influence. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly released her nation's Indo-Pacific Strategy on Sunday morning, including nearly $1.7 billion (C$2.3 billion) in spending....
The Associated Press

Quinbrook Wins More National Grid Pathfinder Contracts

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the investment needed to deliver the energy transition, announced today the award of additional contracts by National Grid ESO, the electricity system operator of the UK, for two new synchronous condensers in Phase 3 of the Stability Pathfinder Programme (“Stability Pathfinder Phase 3”). National Grid’s Stability Pathfinder Programme commenced in 2019 1 and offers fully inflation-indexed revenue contracts supporting the construction of new infrastructure aimed at improving grid stability. Quinbrook’s new synchronous condensers will provide critical grid support services enabling the safe and stable addition of more renewable energy...
MySanAntonio

Illycaffe CEO wants to inspire Italian women to lead companies

Illycaffe Chief Executive Officer Cristina Scocchia cuts a rare figure in the Italian corporate world as a woman at the head of a famous family firm where she's not related to anyone. And now, as she prepares to lead the company to a stock-market listing, Scocchia wants to inspire a new generation of female executives in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy