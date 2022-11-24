Read full article on original website
Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. No
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
On eve of World Cup match, USMNT addresses a social media storm it didn't create
RAYYAN, Qatar - Going through a World Cup without any diversions is almost impossible because the planet's most popular sporting event transcends the game and invites conversation - and arguments - about geopolitics, culture and national pride. It's all part of what England Coach Gareth Southgate recently called "the tournament of external noise," and it reached a cacophony Monday for U.S. men's national team Coach Gregg Berhalter and his players.
Germany wins women's bobsled opener, Humphries wins bronze
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander of Germany won the opening women’s bobsled World Cup race of the season on Saturday, holding off the Swiss duo of Melanie Hasler and Nadja Pasternack. Kalicki...
Moscow is now the fourth largest offshore trading hub for the Chinese yuan, as sanctions spur Russia's dash to an alternative currency
Russia's central bank chief said the yuan's influx into the country's system typifies a "transformation of the currency composition of our economy."
'Disruptive' China prompts Canadian tilt toward Indo-Pacific
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is boosting military spending and expanding Canadian trade ties in the Indo-Pacific region as part of a "generational" policy shift aimed at countering China's influence. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly released her nation's Indo-Pacific Strategy on Sunday morning, including nearly $1.7 billion (C$2.3 billion) in spending....
Quinbrook Wins More National Grid Pathfinder Contracts
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the investment needed to deliver the energy transition, announced today the award of additional contracts by National Grid ESO, the electricity system operator of the UK, for two new synchronous condensers in Phase 3 of the Stability Pathfinder Programme (“Stability Pathfinder Phase 3”). National Grid’s Stability Pathfinder Programme commenced in 2019 1 and offers fully inflation-indexed revenue contracts supporting the construction of new infrastructure aimed at improving grid stability. Quinbrook’s new synchronous condensers will provide critical grid support services enabling the safe and stable addition of more renewable energy...
Illycaffe CEO wants to inspire Italian women to lead companies
Illycaffe Chief Executive Officer Cristina Scocchia cuts a rare figure in the Italian corporate world as a woman at the head of a famous family firm where she's not related to anyone. And now, as she prepares to lead the company to a stock-market listing, Scocchia wants to inspire a new generation of female executives in the country.
