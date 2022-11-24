ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gay club owner: Shooting comes amid a new 'type of hate'

By By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The co-owner of Colorado Springs' Club Q said that anti-LGBTQ hate has evolved from prejudice to incitement.

In one of his first interviews since Saturday night's mass shooting, Nic Grzecka told the Associated Press that politicians calling transgender people "groomers" breeds violence.

Grzecka built Club Q into an enclave that sustained the LGBTQ community in the conservative-leaning Colorado Springs.

On Saturday, a shooter killed five and injured 17 in Club Q.

Grzecka and community leaders are working to reconstitute an LGBTQ support system to facilitate healing.

