Volunteers with Metropolitan Ministries serve 10,000 hot meals Thanksgiving week

Volunteers with Metropolitan Ministries served nearly 10,000 hot meals during Thanksgiving week.

Meal preparations took place at the nonprofit's kitchen on North Florida Avenue in Tampa. Volunteers prepared nearly 2,700 pounds of turkey, 1,800 pounds of mashed potatoes, and 560 pies and desserts.

Volunteers served the meals at The Portico Cafe in downtown Tampa and Healing Hearts Cafe in Zephyrhills.

"I want to support the community, and I think the best thing to do is help the people that don’t have enough. I don’t have the money to give, but I have the time to give," said Joyce Keller, a volunteer with Metropolitan Ministries for 33 years.

The non-profit partnered with Hyde Park United Methodist Church. Volunteers served each guest at numerous tables.

"We have nice placemats that were personally done by volunteers just to give those special touches, make it feel welcoming for everyone, and make it a dignified experience and not a food line," said Justine Burke with Metropolitan Ministries.

More than 14,000 families in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties have a Thanksgiving meal. The non-profit served the meals in Holiday Tents, 14 neighborhood pop-up distribution sites or delivered the meals to a household in need.

"We serve anybody who comes in, anybody who has no place to go," said Burke.

To learn more about the non-profit, click here .