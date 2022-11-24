Freshman guard Amaree Abram leads Ole Miss basketball to win over Stanford

Ole Miss basketball freshman guard Amaree Abram couldn't have timed his breakout much better.

With foul trouble limiting the output of leading scorer Matthew Murrell, Abram emerged to provide the spark the Rebels (5-0) needed in a 72-68 win over Stanford (2-3) at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

Abram, filling in at the point for injured Daeshun Ruffin, hadn't reached double figures in any of his first four games at the collegiate level.

He exceeded that mark by halftime Thursday.

Murrell, averaging nearly 18 points, didn't score in the first half. It was up to Abram to create for himself within an Ole Miss offense that wasn't clicking early. He had 12 points by halftime, snapping a 1-for-11 skid for the Rebels with six points on four possessions.

Abram had a game-sealing 3-pointer with under a minute remaining after the Cardinal had trimmed a double-digit lead to two points. The end result was 26 points on 12-for-18 shooting and a big Rebels win to move into the semifinals of the three-day event.

"I'm not surprised," Abram said when asked about making such big contributions so early. "I'm very effective in practice, and practice translates into the game. I just keep playing with confidence."

Jayveous McKinnis comes up big

Kermit Davis has been critical of the performances the Rebels have gotten out of the center position at times this season.

On Thursday, Jackson State transfer Jayveous McKinnis emerged to answer his call.

McKinnis contributed 15 points on a 7-for-10 mark from the field. He also chipped in with five rebounds.

It was a big jump for the fifth-year senior from Pearl, whose start at Ole Miss has been a somewhat bumpy one since making the move this offseason. If he can continue to play like he did Thursday, he'll solve a lot of problems for the Rebels.

Ole Miss builds strong defensive platform, then turns on the style

After 20 minutes, the Rebels appeared on their way to a victory that would match the formula for their other four wins: Combine high-intensity defense with an uninspiring offense that does enough to get over the line.

Ole Miss held Stanford to 32% from the field and 22 points in the first half. The Rebels themselves shot 40% in the first half, and went to the break with a 29-22 lead.

The tempo of the game totally shifted after halftime. Ole Miss ran the floor. It got easy baskets. It turned a few turnovers into dunks. It had fun.

Its defense wasn't quite as stifling, but it didn't have to be. Ole Miss outdid its first-half score with 8:13 to spare on its way to the win. The Rebels shot just over 60% in the second half.

"We ran really good offense in the second half," Rebels coack Kermit Davis said. "We really got what we wanted in some key areas. They'd make a play, we'd come down and run good offense. Lot of assisted baskets made tonight."

Up next

Ole Miss now moves into the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational. Awaiting the Rebels there is a Siena (3-2) team that dismantled Florida State, 80-63, on Saturday morning. That matchup is set for Friday at 10 a.m. CT, and the game will air on ESPN2.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Freshman guard Amaree Abram leads Ole Miss basketball to win over Stanford