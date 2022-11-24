Evil Geniuses fill LEC roster with former 100 Thieves duo

Evil Geniuses filled their roster ahead of the 2023 LEC season with two former 100 Thieves players in top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho and AD carry Victor “FBI” Huang.

Ssumday, 26, joined 100 Thieves in 2017 after stints with Dignitas and KT Rolster. The 23-year-old FBI is an Australian native who spent the past two years with 100 Thieves after nearly two years with the Golden Guardians organization.

They will join jungler Kacper “Inspired” Sloma, mid laner Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun and support Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme in the starting lineup.

Ssumday fills the spot of Jeong “Impact” Eon-young, while Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki and Muhammed “Kaori” Hasan Senturk played in the bot lane last season.

According a report by Dexerto, Impact has been linked to FlyQuest while Kaori could be returning to Karmine Corp in the LFO. Danny has not competed for the past three months due to mental health issues but is expected to be part of Evil Geniuses roster in 2023.

–Field Level Media

