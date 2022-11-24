ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First lady Jill Biden to unveil 2022 White House holiday theme and decorations

(WASHINGTON) — First lady Jill Biden will unveil this year’s White House holiday theme and seasonal decor on Monday morning. She will be joined by members and leadership of the National Guard along with their families, as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support and promote the sacrifices and needs of military families, according to the office of the first lady.
White House denounces Trump's dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes

(WASHINGTON) — A spokesman for President Joe Biden is sharply criticizing former President Donald Trump for having dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago club last week. “Bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America – including at Mar-A-Lago. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous,...
TheConversationAU

Yes, the Chinese protests are about politics and freedom. But they are also about what COVID might do if it is let loose now

While a lot of attention has been given to the unprecedented protests in China about the “dynamic zero COVID” policy, not much has been written about the wider political context, and particularly the young people leading the protests. These young protesters have proven to be agile, and appear to be always a couple of steps ahead of the authorities, who are desperate to keep a lid on any uprising. They particularly do not want the wider world to know the extent of the protests. There have been reports that at the heart of the protests is a call for greater political...

