FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Mother Was Charged For Allegedly Killing Her 2 ToddlersAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Russia-Ukraine war live: Nato foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid
Nato foreign ministers are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest; US says aid will help Ukraine deal with damage to energy infrastructure
My Clallam County
First lady Jill Biden to unveil 2022 White House holiday theme and decorations
(WASHINGTON) — First lady Jill Biden will unveil this year’s White House holiday theme and seasonal decor on Monday morning. She will be joined by members and leadership of the National Guard along with their families, as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support and promote the sacrifices and needs of military families, according to the office of the first lady.
My Clallam County
White House denounces Trump's dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes
(WASHINGTON) — A spokesman for President Joe Biden is sharply criticizing former President Donald Trump for having dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago club last week. “Bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America – including at Mar-A-Lago. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous,...
Biden urges Congress to block rail strike that could 'devastate economy'
President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a nationwide rail strike next month that could "devastate the economy" during the holidays.
Yes, the Chinese protests are about politics and freedom. But they are also about what COVID might do if it is let loose now
While a lot of attention has been given to the unprecedented protests in China about the “dynamic zero COVID” policy, not much has been written about the wider political context, and particularly the young people leading the protests. These young protesters have proven to be agile, and appear to be always a couple of steps ahead of the authorities, who are desperate to keep a lid on any uprising. They particularly do not want the wider world to know the extent of the protests. There have been reports that at the heart of the protests is a call for greater political...
Moscow is now the fourth largest offshore trading hub for the Chinese yuan, as sanctions spur Russia's dash to an alternative currency
Russia's central bank chief said the yuan's influx into the country's system typifies a "transformation of the currency composition of our economy."
Democracy is at risk. We can’t let oligarchs exploit British courts to silence their critics | David Davis
The super-rich are using expensive, lengthy and often bogus lawsuits to menace those who scrutinise them, says Conservative MP David Davis
