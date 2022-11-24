Read full article on original website
'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado
According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Music for the mouse: Steamboat band gets invite to play at Disney World
Following a rigorous audition and application process, the Steamboat Springs High School band has been invited to perform at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida in April. The band sent a recording of its music to the Walt Disney Company and was judged on its performance. There was no...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hip and knee replacement can restore active lifestyle
The hip and knee are two of the largest joints in the human body and vital to movement, so it makes sense that wear and tear can take a toll that sometimes requires replacement surgery. Each year, one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed in the United States,...
steamboatradio.com
Another wolf attack reported in Jackson County
Picture of a wolf paw print from Johnny Schmidt. Another apparent wolf depredation incident has occurred in Jackson County overnight. Ranch Manager Johnny Schmidt of the Park Range Ranch discovered one of his calves Saturday morning, barely alive. “She was way past gone. We put her down.”. Schmidt says Zach...
Colorado town to hit -13 degrees overnight, single-digit temps expected across the state
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Coloradans across the state are in for a frigid Friday night, with temperatures in most areas expected to plummet into the single digits. The service is also calling for some regions to dip into the negatives, with the town of Walden notably forecasted...
