Rusk, TX

Boil water notice issued for some Rusk residents

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

RUSK, Texas ( KETK ) – Some Rusk residents were placed under a boil water notice on Thursday.

People who live on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, and 2325 are being impacted. The boil water notice was issued due to a main line break.

Residents should boil all their water used for drinking and that used to wash their hands, face, and brush their teeth.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” said Rusk Rural Water Supply.

People can also use bottled water instead of boiling it. Officials will also alert residents once they are no longer under a boil water notice.

