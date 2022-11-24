ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How gas prices have changed in NC in the last week

By Stacker.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3Dj0_0jMkLqjl00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends.

Gas station chain Sheetz dropping prices to $1.99 for Thanksgiving week

That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA .

Though prices are coming down from record-setting summer highs, they’ll remain elevated over last year’s prices meaning that Americans can expect the most expensive travel season in 10 years, according to a recent report from Gasbuddy.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of November 23. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

North Carolina by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.29
– Week change: -$0.08 (-2.3%)
– Year change: +$0.09 (+2.7%)
– Gas tax: $0.36 per gallon (#9 highest among all states)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.18
– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.0%)
– Year change: +$1.67 (+47.4%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina
#1. Asheville: $3.45
#2. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.39
#3. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.38
#4. Raleigh: $3.33
#5. Burlington: $3.32
#6. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.29
#7. Greensboro: $3.28
#8. Wilmington: $3.26
#9. Rocky Mount: $3.25
#10. Winston-Salem: $3.25
#11. Goldsboro and Greenville: $3.21
#12. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.21
#13. New Bern: $3.19
#14. Fayetteville: $3.19
#15. Jacksonville: $3.18

States with the most expensive gas
#1. Hawaii: $5.20
#2. California: $5.16
#3. Nevada: $4.77

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Texas: $2.95
#2. Georgia: $3.08
#3. Mississippi: $3.09

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

