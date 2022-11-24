Lionel Messi & Neymar more phenomenal than Kylian Mbappe, says Dani Alves

Brazil right-back Dani Alves has criticised former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe, telling the French forward he needs to understand that Lionel Messi and Neymar are 'bigger phenomenons' than he is.

Mbappe forms a devastating forward line alongside Messi and Neymar at the Parc des Princes, but the relationship with the Brazilian has been strained at times and the 23-year-old has been accused of not passing to his two South American team-mates.

Alves, who played with Mbappe for a single season at PSG before returning to Brazil with Sao Paulo in 2019, told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Mbappe is a phenomenon who has not yet understood that those who play with him in attack [at PSG] are bigger phenomenons than him.

"A great player must always know and understand who he plays with, your team-mates enrich your qualities."

The Brazilian great, who now plays with Mexican club Pumas, built up close friendships with both Messi and Neymar at Barcelona and described the pair as "geniuses".

And the 39-year-old, who is part of Brazil's World Cup squad in Qatar, added: "If Mbappe gave the ball to Messi and Neymar, he would score 150 goals."