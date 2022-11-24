ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Lionel Messi & Neymar more phenomenal than Kylian Mbappe, says Dani Alves

By Ben Hayward
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zrlN_0jMkLeOH00

Brazil right-back Dani Alves has criticised former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe, telling the French forward he needs to understand that Lionel Messi and Neymar are 'bigger phenomenons' than he is.

Mbappe forms a devastating forward line alongside Messi and Neymar at the Parc des Princes, but the relationship with the Brazilian has been strained at times and the 23-year-old has been accused of not passing to his two South American team-mates.

Alves, who played with Mbappe for a single season at PSG before returning to Brazil with Sao Paulo in 2019, told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Mbappe is a phenomenon who has not yet understood that those who play with him in attack [at PSG] are bigger phenomenons than him.

"A great player must always know and understand who he plays with, your team-mates enrich your qualities."

The Brazilian great, who now plays with Mexican club Pumas, built up close friendships with both Messi and Neymar at Barcelona and described the pair as "geniuses".

And the 39-year-old, who is part of Brazil's World Cup squad in Qatar, added: "If Mbappe gave the ball to Messi and Neymar, he would score 150 goals."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The Comeback

Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup

Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close.  After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle.  Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
HollywoodLife

Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique & Son Milan, 9, After He’s Seen With New GF: Photos

Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, reunited as they attended their nine-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game in Barcelona, Spain this week. The singer was photographed walking ahead of her ex at the game and they appeared to keep a distance from each other throughout. She wore a green tie-dye sweatshirt and white jogging pants as her hair was down and underneath a baseball cap, and she rocked white sneakers.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner

It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy