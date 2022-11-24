ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hip and knee replacement can restore active lifestyle

The hip and knee are two of the largest joints in the human body and vital to movement, so it makes sense that wear and tear can take a toll that sometimes requires replacement surgery. Each year, one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed in the United States,...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Jeffery Taylor

Was born November 17th, 1975 in Missouri. He was raised by Robert Taylor and Vicki Mermelstein of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was fortunate later in life to find and build a relationship with his birth parents, Michael Crews and Teri Hatley. Jeff started a family in Philadelphia with Shannon Kent, where they raised their son, Zachery Tyrone Taylor.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy