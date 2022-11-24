Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Music for the mouse: Steamboat band gets invite to play at Disney World
Following a rigorous audition and application process, the Steamboat Springs High School band has been invited to perform at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida in April. The band sent a recording of its music to the Walt Disney Company and was judged on its performance. There was no...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CPW finds no evidence of wolves near Meeker, where 40 cattle have been found dead inexplicably
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month. While wolves were an early target for blame, CPW’s Northwest...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hip and knee replacement can restore active lifestyle
The hip and knee are two of the largest joints in the human body and vital to movement, so it makes sense that wear and tear can take a toll that sometimes requires replacement surgery. Each year, one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed in the United States,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Jeffery Taylor
Was born November 17th, 1975 in Missouri. He was raised by Robert Taylor and Vicki Mermelstein of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was fortunate later in life to find and build a relationship with his birth parents, Michael Crews and Teri Hatley. Jeff started a family in Philadelphia with Shannon Kent, where they raised their son, Zachery Tyrone Taylor.
