Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Injured LSU starters trending in positive direction for SEC Championship

Two starters who missed LSU’s loss to Texas A&M are trending toward a return for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game against Georgia. Coach Brian Kelly said Monday cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse will get cleared from a concussion if all goes well during practice Tuesday, and he said more definitively running back Josh Williams will play after missing the last two games with a knee strain.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship

Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Shelley Farmer appointed principal of Galvez Middle School

Shelley Farmer is the new principal at Galvez Middle, Ascension Public School leaders announced Monday. "We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership role and believe she is going to do phenomenal things for the Galvez Middle Pirates," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Hydes sign copies of 'Rebel Bayou' during stop at Hammond book store

Samuel and Sarah Hyde, authors of the novel, “Rebel Bayou,” recently autographed copies of their book during a book signing at Bayou Booksellers and Gift Shoppe in Hammond. Samuel Hyde is director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and a professor of history,...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Nov. 30, 2022

Holidays have returned to what feels more like normal after the pandemic. Lots of churches, towns and cities are hosting parades and festivals. We'd love to run your photos of those and of your own holiday celebrations. Send the photos to livingston@theadvocate.com along with names of people in the photos...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

ACA wants a national planner to study PAC location issue. Is a battle looming?

When the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts finally opened in 2021 in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina, the response was immediate. The 3,000-seat building’s Broadway lineup of shows set a record for most tickets sold with 88 of the over 200 shows selling out. The Tanger Center was also the first-year center to bring in the super-popular live musical Hamilton.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jackson Elementary School students meet tutors through digital program

During the week of Oct. 12, more than 70 students at Jackson Elementary School met their Ignite literacy tutors. Over 24 aspiring educators from across the country will be working virtually with small groups of students at JES throughout the school year to provided accelerated and individualized literacy tutoring support to students.

