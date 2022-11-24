Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
Dominant start to postseason for West Feliciana; East Feliciana out in round two
With Thanksgiving weekend history, we are getting down to the final stages of the high school football playoffs. It is semifinal time Friday, and it is time to check back in with how local teams have fared in their quest for a state championship. East Feliciana saw an unfortunate end...
theadvocate.com
Two 2023 defensive linemen have now decommitted from LSU in the last week
Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens decommitted Monday from LSU. Two four-star defensive linemen in the 2023 class have now decommitted in the last week after Darron Reed flipped to Auburn. Mickens and Reed were part of an impressive recruiting haul over the Fourth of July weekend this summer when LSU...
theadvocate.com
LSU men's, women's basketball teams to be part of new ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023-24 season
The LSU men's and women's basketball teams will be part of a new Atlantic Coast Conference/Southeastern Conference Challenge beginning next season. The ACC/SEC Challenge series will replace the Big 12/SEC Challenge for both LSU teams, the SEC, ACC and ESPN announced Monday morning. Started in the 2013-14 season, the 10th...
theadvocate.com
Injured LSU starters trending in positive direction for SEC Championship
Two starters who missed LSU’s loss to Texas A&M are trending toward a return for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game against Georgia. Coach Brian Kelly said Monday cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse will get cleared from a concussion if all goes well during practice Tuesday, and he said more definitively running back Josh Williams will play after missing the last two games with a knee strain.
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball survives upset bid by Wofford; Tigers hang on for 78-75 win
The one thing LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon didn’t want to happen to his team almost happened Sunday afternoon. Coming off a disappointing two-point setback in the Cayman Islands Classic championship game four nights earlier, McMahon didn’t want one bad thing to turn into another. But when LSU...
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels, other players
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seemed to hurt his ankle late in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Saturday, and returned to the field with it taped. On Sunday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he was optimistic about Daniels’ status going into the Southeastern Conference championship week.
theadvocate.com
Live: LSU coach Brian Kelly discusses his team's battle with Georgia in the SEC title game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will address the media at noon on Monday ahead of his team's game against Georgia in Saturday's SEC title game. This will be the place to follow as Kelly discusses the important topics ahead of the conference championship battle. LSU is coming off a disappointing...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU's regular season wasn't all it might have been, but all it could be
Brian Kelly stood at the podium Monday at his weekly LSU football news conference, the one no one could have predicted would happen back in August. There was a need for a weekly news conference because Kelly and his LSU Tigers are playing Georgia at 3 p.m. Saturday in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.
theadvocate.com
It's SEC Championship week, and LSU-Georgia betting line is on the move; see odds here
The SEC championship game is five days away, and though LSU's College Football Playoff hopes were dashed with a loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, they still play for a conference title against No. 1 Georgia. But if you watch the betting line, it'll be a tough road for the...
theadvocate.com
Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship
Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
theadvocate.com
If you missed Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas,' here's when it re-airs
Between the turkey tryptopahn kick-in and Black Friday prep, if you missed the Louisiana-shot holiday film, "My Southern Family Christmas," you're in luck. The movie, filmed in Sorrento and Baton Rouge in September, will re-air on Hallmark Channel at the following times:. 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 p.m. Sunday. 1 a.m....
theadvocate.com
Shelley Farmer appointed principal of Galvez Middle School
Shelley Farmer is the new principal at Galvez Middle, Ascension Public School leaders announced Monday. "We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership role and believe she is going to do phenomenal things for the Galvez Middle Pirates," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Parish hairdresser leading new mentorship program to build girls into ‘Resilient Rubies’
A Lafayette Parish hairdresser has made it her mission to build local girls into “Resilient Rubies” by equipping them with the financial knowledge and self-confidence to step into adulthood with assurance. When Tequila Alexander began her styling career almost 30 years ago, she didn’t know what it meant...
theadvocate.com
Hydes sign copies of 'Rebel Bayou' during stop at Hammond book store
Samuel and Sarah Hyde, authors of the novel, “Rebel Bayou,” recently autographed copies of their book during a book signing at Bayou Booksellers and Gift Shoppe in Hammond. Samuel Hyde is director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and a professor of history,...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Nov. 30, 2022
Holidays have returned to what feels more like normal after the pandemic. Lots of churches, towns and cities are hosting parades and festivals. We'd love to run your photos of those and of your own holiday celebrations. Send the photos to livingston@theadvocate.com along with names of people in the photos...
theadvocate.com
Laughter, love and devotion as family and friends say goodbye to Raymond Blanco
Fond memories flowed, invariably accompanied by laughter, as friends and family said goodbye Monday to Raymond Blanco, a former football coach and longtime dean of students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who served as the first gentleman when his wife, Kathleen, was governor. Blanco, who died Nov. 19...
theadvocate.com
A tire recycler says they'll fight blight in Baton Rouge. Competitors are pushing back.
More than three years ago, businesswoman Diane Baum stepped into a then-contentious debate over the cost of a proposed Baton Rouge city-parish tire shredder and offered to run it free-of-charge, after upfront costs, just for the right to the waste tires. Though the Metro Council agreed to let Baum do...
theadvocate.com
ACA wants a national planner to study PAC location issue. Is a battle looming?
When the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts finally opened in 2021 in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina, the response was immediate. The 3,000-seat building’s Broadway lineup of shows set a record for most tickets sold with 88 of the over 200 shows selling out. The Tanger Center was also the first-year center to bring in the super-popular live musical Hamilton.
theadvocate.com
How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.
People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
theadvocate.com
Jackson Elementary School students meet tutors through digital program
During the week of Oct. 12, more than 70 students at Jackson Elementary School met their Ignite literacy tutors. Over 24 aspiring educators from across the country will be working virtually with small groups of students at JES throughout the school year to provided accelerated and individualized literacy tutoring support to students.
Comments / 0