Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
WOODLANDS FIRE TURNS INTO DOUBLE DOUBLE PET RESCUE
Just before 11 am Woodlands and Timber Lakes Fire Departments were dispatched to a house fire on East White Willow Circle in The Woodlands. The caller stated there was a fire visible at the back door of the neighbor’s home. Montgomery Cou…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/woodlands-fire-turns-into-double-double-pet-rescue/
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES RECOVER OVER FIVE POUNDS OF COCAINE
On November 23, 2022, Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stopped a vehicle on I-69 at SH 242 for a traffic offense. During the investigation, they discovered over 5.3 pounds of cocaine with a street value of close to $100,000. Deputies…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-deputies-recover-over-five-pounds-of-cocaine/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/25/22
IN SHELTER – A376185. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/25/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-25-22/
mocomotive.com
BUSTED FOR STEALING COPPER FROM CELL TOWER
On the evening of Thursday, November 24, Shenandoah units assisted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with a burglary in progress in the area of Interstate 45 and SH 242. Information indicated that a nearby cell phone tower was in the…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/busted-for-stealing-copper-from-cell-tower/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office awarded “Jail Innovation of the Year” by National Sheriff’s Association
Since 2017, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail leadership has continually pushed innovation in the education and rehabilitation efforts of the Jail Division. The leadership’s vision is to help those incarcerated acquire life skills that will empower them to be successful citizens while reducing the rate of recidivism.
mocomotive.com
5 festive ways to kick off the holiday season in Montgomery County
As November flows into December this week, the holiday season officially launches in Montgomery County with several Christmas-themed events. Concerts, Conroe’s Christmas tree lighting, a drive-thru Nativity experience and more kick off the “most wonderful time of the year.”. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/5-festive-ways-to-kick-off-the-holiday-season-in-17610770.php.
The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places
HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice. The...
mocomotive.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
Fort Bend Star
UPDATE: Fort Bend ISD schools affected by Houston boil water notice will be open Tuesday
A Boil Water Notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release, KPRC Channel 2 is reporting. "According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is serviced...
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
mocomotive.com
HOME DEPOT THIEVES BUSTED
Thieves are quickly learning that Montgomery County law enforcement is not tolerating Home Depot thefts. Just this month at least ten arrests have been made at Home Depot stores in Montgomery County. PORTER HOME DEPOT ARRESTS. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/home-depot-thieves-busted/
Houston Chronicle
Houston ISD cancels Tuesday classes due to ongoing boil water notice
"Due to the Boil Water Notice issued by the City of Houston Sunday evening, all Houston ISD campuses and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 29," the district tweeted Monday afternoon. HISD cited "logistical challenges" as the reason for the cancellation. While students will not be engaged in classes, employees...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/22
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
mocomotive.com
Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says
MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
fox26houston.com
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
fox26houston.com
Two people hurt in house explosion in La Porte
A home in La Porte exploded and caught fire due to a supposed gas leak. Officials say two people were injured and taken to get treated.
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas tree farm Houston 2022 – Best farms for real, fresh, cut trees near you!
The Happiest Time of the Year is here! Whether you’re looking to put your tree up the day after Thanksgiving, or if you leave it to the last minute, let us help you find the best, freshest trees to choose from. If you’re somebody who doesn’t want just a grocery or hardware store tree, you want a cut-your-own farm or fresh-cut lot to look through.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County ends weekend OT pay for judges, staff
Montgomery County officials have ended overtime pay for associate judges who work weekends and holidays, a decision that follows an investigation earlier this year concerning overbilling of more than $40,000. Commissioners also ended overtime pay for staff at the county’s Office of Court Administration, who instead will be given time…
mocomotive.com
Lake Creek, Magnolia West lead county in 21-5A volleyball awards
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After an ultra-competitive District 21-5A volleyball season, the eight-team league announced its postseason awards last week with the conclusion of the season. For Montgomery County that meant two superlatives from each playoff team in the league as Lake Creek…
Comments / 0